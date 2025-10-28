Driving ambition: WeBuyCars shifts into high gear for exciting growth

WeBuyCars is gearing up for future growth – pushing hard towards the target of buying and selling 23 000 cars every month by 2028.

The team’s been diligently at work and it’s paying off – thanks to more investments in technology, infrastructure and people, things are moving faster than ever.

Over the past year, WeBuyCars has seriously stepped up its game. With 23 new buying pods added, the national footprint now covers 106 locations. These convenient mini buying stations – now a familiar sight in shopping centres across South Africa – make it easier than ever for customers to get their cars assessed and sold on the spot.

Two new flagship supermarkets – in Cape Town and Pretoria North – are set to open in December 2025

Space is getting a major upgrade, too. The Pietermaritzburg supermarket moved to a larger site with significantly more parking bays, while facilities in George, Polokwane, the Dome and Mbombela have all undergone major upgrades. More space means more cars, more stock variety and greater convenience for customers.

In August 2025, the brand-new Vereeniging supermarket opened its doors after being commissioned earlier in the year. The site can accommodate over 600 vehicles, offering buyers and sellers in the region even more choice and accessibility.

But that’s only the beginning. Two new flagship supermarkets – Lansdowne in Cape Town and Montana in Pretoria North – are set to open in December 2025, each with capacity for more than 1 300 vehicles. And with land already secured in Richards Bay and eMalahleni, the next wave of growth is already in motion.

Faan van der Walt, CEO and founder of WeBuyCars is excited. “We can’t wait to fill these landmark new sites with cars and bring the WeBuyCars experience to even more South Africans.”

Inspectify

One of the most impressive innovations within the group is the launch of Inspectify – WeBuyCars’ in-house vehicle condition reporting platform. Van der Walt adds: “Our goal was to simplify how we communicate with customers about a vehicle’s condition. By reducing technical jargon and using artificial intelligence to enhance accuracy, we’re making car buying more transparent, accessible and trustworthy for everyone.”

Tech is a big part of what makes WeBuyCars stand out. From the AI-powered Inspectify system to the ever-helpful Orange chatbot on the WeBuyCars website and app, digital tools are streamlining the customer experience from start to finish. The company’s WeFin finance system is now also fully operational, speeding up credit approvals and improving outcomes for both customers and staff.

Importantly, all new developments and technology investments are being funded through existing cash flows and debt facilities, underscoring WeBuyCars’ commitment to sustainable, responsible growth.

Financially, the business remains on solid ground. The latest trading statement projects core headline earnings growth of 12% to 17% for the year ended September 2025 – a solid result, especially considering the gearing up to open new locations, staffing them and acquiring new stock. These initiatives are set to deliver results.

Van der Walt puts it best: “Although growth for the year to the end of September 2025 was slightly slower than the previous period we remain positive about future growth. With our focus on technology, people and new locations, we’re powering up for expansion which is part of our DNA. The new supermarkets opening this year will materially advance our goal of reaching 23 000 vehicles a month. The used-car market in South Africa is big and growing and we still only have a small share of the second-hand car park.“

Looking forward, WeBuyCars is firmly positioned for another period of dynamic growth and enhanced customer service. As new supermarkets and buying pods come online, South Africans can expect even more convenience, transparency, and choice.

The journey towards 23 000 cars a month is well underway – and the road ahead looks bold, innovative and full of opportunity.