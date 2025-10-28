Maziv and DFA: building South Africa’s new digital backbone

As the country enters a new phase of digital expansion, Maziv Group and DFA are helping shape the next era of fibre connectivity, one defined by inclusion, innovation and impact. Rather than focusing solely on transactions or infrastructure, the two companies are exploring how large-scale fibre investment can strengthen local economies, accelerate access and power a digitally enabled South Africa.

This vision took centre stage at Digital Council Africa’s Conext2025 Conference, where policymakers, technology leaders and investors gathered to map the future of digital infrastructure. The conference has become a key platform for collaboration between government and industry, aligning South Africa’s connectivity ambitions with broader continental and global priorities for inclusive, high-speed digital growth.

At Conext2025, the conversation shifted from broadband access as a service to broadband as a driver of social and economic progress, from enabling mobile network expansion to increasing fixed-line broadband penetration in urban, township and rural communities. For Maziv and DFA, the focus on high-speed, uncapped fixed broadband is where their impact resonates most, enabling AI adoption, supporting enterprise services and advancing fully digital public services.

“We’re combining Maziv’s vision with DFA’s engineering excellence to build networks that not only connect communities but also empower entrepreneurs and put South Africa on the global digital map,” says Dewald Booysen, group chief operations officer at Maziv.

This commitment goes beyond building networks. It is also about aligning with national priorities and global frameworks to ensure fi drives tangible social and economic impact.

“By aligning our growth strategy with national priorities such as SA Connect and global frameworks for inclusive digital development, we are showing that fibre expansion is about more than just megabits per second. It’s about driving economic resilience, enabling entrepreneurship and creating opportunities that empower communities across South Africa.”

Investing in scalable, inclusive infrastructure

Through DFA, Maziv is investing in infrastructure that is both scalable and inclusive. The group’s open-access model allows multiple internet service providers to operate on the same network, improving competition and affordability while reducing duplication. This ensures that investment in fibre benefits the entire digital ecosystem, from large operators to township-based resellers and start-ups.

DFA’s network modernisation highlights the value of scale and innovation in action. Over the past two years, the company has invested nearly R1-billion in upgrading its network through initiatives such as the Dry Underground Distribution Cabinet (DUDC) project, which has significantly improved service reliability and reduced delivery times.

Recent technical milestones, including a successful 1.6Tbit/s trial with Ciena and the roll-out of 50G PON technology by Maziv subsidiary Vuma in partnership with Huawei, showcase how the group is preparing South Africa’s digital backbone for the demands of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and future enterprise services.

“Innovation is only one part of the equation. Our long-term investment programme is guided by a commitment to digital inclusion,” says Booysen.

Despite progress, South Africa still faces a connectivity gap. As of mid-2025, more than 13 million South Africans remain offline, representing roughly 21% of the population. While overall internet penetration sits at around 79%, fixed-line broadband penetration, which enables uncapped high-speed internet, remains a critical area of growth. Expanding fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity is central to unlocking opportunities for communities, businesses and public services.

Through its FTTH focus, the group is extending reliable high-speed broadband to rural and township areas, connecting schools, clinics and community centres. At the same time, DFA’s broader network initiatives support both fixed and mobile broadband, ensuring a fully inclusive digital ecosystem.

The impact of connectivity on local economies is well established. A 2024 study found that every 10% increase in fixed broadband penetration can raise GDP by 1.21% in middle-income countries like South Africa, while enabling small and medium-sized businesses to operate more efficiently and access new markets.

“Our responsibility now is to connect growth with fairness. The infrastructure we are building must not only support tomorrow’s technology but also include the people and businesses that need it most today. Every kilometre of fibre connected should move us closer to changing lives,” Booysen explains.

Building Africa’s digital backbone

As Africa’s digital landscape evolves, forums like Conext2025 emphasise the value of shared vision and collective action. Maziv and DFA are showing how collaboration between investors, network builders and policymakers drives measurable progress on national and continental goals. By accelerating fibre expansion and investing in future-ready, open networks, they are laying the foundation for an inclusive digital economy that connects people, strengthens businesses and empowers communities.

About Maziv

Maziv, formed in 2022, is the parent company of fibre infrastructure operators Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa. The group encompasses leading brands in enterprise and consumer connectivity, digitally led safety and security, and telecommunications construction and maintenance. Maziv is a formidable player in FTTH, fibre to the business and fibre to the tower in South Africa.