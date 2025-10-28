TCS+ | Videsha Proothveerajh on Vodacom Business’s new approach to enterprise technology

Vodacom Business recently appointed an “extraordinary business advisory board”, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen its enterprise expertise and support organisations on their digital transformation journeys.

To unpack the decision to appoint the advisory board, TechCentral is joined in this episode of TCS+ by Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business, who explains that it’s all part of Vodacom’s shift from being a traditional telecommunications provider to a “techco”, or technology company.

Watch the interview

In this episodes Proothveerajh chats about:

The advisory board, who it is comprised of and the purpose it is meant to serve in the business services landscape in South Africa;

The fact that the pace of technology change has accelerated coming out of Covid and how this influenced Vodacom Business’s approach to digital transformation;

How the new advisory board influences Vodacom’s approach to guiding enterprise clients on digital transformation;

The role the latest telecoms technologies, including 5G and the internet of things, are playing in the business-to-business environment in which Vodacom Business operates;

How Vodacom Business tailors its digital transformation solutions to meet the needs of different industries and enterprise segments;

The most common obstacles South African enterprises face when it comes to technology adoption and digital transformation; and

The emerging trends and technologies that will have the biggest impact on the business market in the next few years.

