TCS | Connecting Saffas – Renier Lombard on The Lekker Network

The Lekker Network is a recently launched global business platform designed to help South African expatriates find business and investment opportunities around the world, including at home.

Founded by a group of well-known businesspeople, The Lekker Network was launched in March this year and offers members access to a business directory, a jobs portal (for employers and job seekers), a social platform with “likeminded individuals” and events around the world for people, including non-South Africans, to meet up.

Renier Lombard, a co-founder of The Lekker Network, is our guest on this episode of the TechCentral Show. He told TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod that the platform — whose ambassadors include well-known broadcast journalist and speaker Bruce Whitfield, who now lives in the UK, and former Springbok and now businessman Bob Skinstad (also living in the UK) — is designed to “forge connections between South African businesses and businesspeople, regardless of their location”.

In this episode of TCS, Lombard unpacks:

Who founded The Lekker Network and why;

Who it is aimed at and who can join;

How much it costs and what members get for the fee;

The markets where The Lekker Network is focused – not surprisingly, the attention is on countries where there are a large number of South African expats;

How (and why) non-South Africans can join the network; and

The importance of the tech sector, including start-ups, to The Lekker Network community.

