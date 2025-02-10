Salesforce has a new country head for South Africa

Salesforce director of solution engineering for Africa Linda Saunders has been promoted to country manager for South Africa at the cloud-based CRM business.

According to a statement on Monday, Saunders — who joined Salesforce in 2022 — will hold both roles simultaneously, with her former title changing to senior director of solution engineering for Africa.

Saunders takes over the country manager role from Zuko Mdwaba, who told TechCentral by phone that he left the company at the end of January to pursue other interests.

Expertise

Saunders’ previous role at Barloworld Equipment, where she led the enterprise project management office and digital initiatives, has “equipped her with the expertise to drive Salesforce’s strategic operations and expansion across Africa”, Salesforce said in its statement. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

