SAP Africa names Tracy Bolton as COO

SAP Africa has appointed company veteran Tracy Bolton as chief operating officer, the company said on Tuesday. Bolton, who has worked in various roles at SAP for the past nine years, has 25 years of experience in the IT sector.

Prior to joining SAP, Bolton was a member of the council at Women in IT, an advisory board member for Africa at the CMO Council, and held several positions at Microsoft South Africa.

“Her priorities as COO will include driving adoption of the SAP strategy among all employees through upskilling and cross-skilling, and improving the operational efficiencies within the business,” the company said in a statement.

SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith said in her time with the company, Bolton has helped it “expand its offering to new customers and drive cloud adoption”.

“She will work to remove complexity from engagements with customers while ensuring the correct resources are engaging at the right time to help customers get the most value from their digital and business transformation efforts,” Smith said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media