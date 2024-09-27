SAP staff morale plunges

SAP is facing swelling discontent among employees in its home market, according to an internal survey, as CEO Christian Klein pushes through a restructuring plan announced in January.

The percentage of German employees with “full trust” in the software company’s executive board fell to 38%, the lowest in at least three years, according to an annual survey. The poll was taken in June and presented on Thursday at a general meeting of the works council at SAP, Germany’s most valuable company.

The poll highlights a growing divergence between SAP’s share price, which has surged to a record high this year, and staff sentiment at a time when the company plans to cut or retrain as many as 10 000 employees. Just 15% of SAP workers said reorganisations have improved their working conditions in the past 12 months.

The poll showed employee engagement and trust in the board as areas for improvement

Klein announced the restructuring plan as part of a push to integrate artificial intelligence into SAP software to help enterprise clients become more efficient. Among German employees, 70% said they approve of the company’s strategy, down two percentage points from the previous survey.

“Employees signalled their strong approval of this transformation,” SAP spokesman Marcus Winkler said in a statement. The poll “showed employee engagement and trust in the board as areas for improvement”, he added.

SAP’s shares rose 1.3% on Thursday to €204.50 in Frankfurt. The stock is up 47% so far this year.

The results of the survey were presented at SAP’s headquarters in Walldorf during a general meeting of the works council, which is a group of elected employees who represent the company’s workforce for the German entity, to discuss the restructuring.

Departures

It was conducted before several departures from SAP’s board. Chief marketing officer Julia White and chief revenue officer Scott Russell left the company in August. Chief technology officer Jürgen Müller will depart at the end of the month and faces a criminal probe from German prosecutors over inappropriate conduct.

SAP is also facing a civil investigation in the US, its biggest market. The justice department there is looking into whether the company illegally conspired with product reseller Carahsoft Technology to fix prices on sales to the US military.

SAP has cooperated with the civil investigation “since the beginning”, spokesman Daniel Reinhardt said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

Confidence in the executive board fell from 50% during the previous survey, which was conducted in October. The Technology & Innovation division, which is responsible for the platform that unifies SAP products, had the lowest confidence in the board, with 31% of the unit fully backing it.

The survey of 16 500 participating employees found that 51% of the German workforce would accept a similarly paid position at a competitor. SAP’s German unit employs about 20 000 people, or about one in five of the firm’s workers globally.

Germany’s tech workers are in greater demand than ever. There were a record 149 000 vacancies for IT experts at German companies at the end of 2023, according to a study by industry group Bitkom. Only 2% of companies said there were enough specialists in the market, compared to 8% a year earlier, the study found. — Christina Kyriasoglou, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

