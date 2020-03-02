Seacom in global connectivity deal with India's Tata Communications - TechCentral

Seacom, which operates an undersea cable system between South Africa, Europe and India, said on Monday that it has reached an agreemnet with India’s Tata Communications to offer high-speed connectivity between Africa, Europe and Asia.

The two companies will leverage each other’s regional and global networks to address enterprises’ connectivity requirements, Seacom said.

Seacom’s cable system runs up the east coast of Africa and connects to India in Mumbai. Seacom customers can now connect onward into business hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as Marseille, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in Europe, with Tata Communications’ global tier-1 Internet protocol network.

Only recently has demand surged between Africa, India and the rest of Asia as a result of recognised market potential

“Tata Communications will now leverage Seacom to extend its IP and Global Dedicated Ethernet (GDE) service platforms into South Africa,” Seacom said in a statement. “Seacom will support Tata Communications’ IP and GDE customers across Southern and East Africa.”

Tata Communications will expand its IP backbone into South Africa to support its service provider customers at the Teraco data centre in Isando, Johannesburg.

Its tier-1 IP offerings will be available to support high-capacity and low-latency transit for customers with the company’s global IP network. “This means that users can expect to see improvements in services across gaming, media streaming and other content coming out of the Middle East, India and Asia,” Seacom said.

"There has been the technical capability to make this deal for years, but only recently has demand surged between Africa, India and the rest of Asia as a result of recognised market potential," said Seacom CEO Byron Clatterbuck.