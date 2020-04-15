Secure your journey to the cloud - free webinar series - TechCentral

>>Palo Alto Networks ensures that each day is safer than before with the most comprehensive cyber security portfolio.

>>Obscure Technologies together with Palo Alto Networks have launched a webinar series.

>>Limited space: Only 100 spots per webinar.

Obscure Technologies and Palo Alto Networks are launching a webinar series, featuring Palo Alto Networks’ visionary security solutions, and are kicking off with the first two webinars with Prisma Cloud: Securing your journey to the cloud and Securing the Future: Introducing Cortex.

These webinars will be delivered by Palo Alto Networks professionals and system engineers. The series launches on 23 April 2020 and will provide far-reaching insights into and examples of Palo Alto Networks’ cutting-edge cybersecurity technology, which offers the most comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio on the planet.

Securing the Future: Introducing Cortex

Date – 23 April 2020 | Register here

In this webinar, Palo Alto System Engineers will explain the solutions that are part of the Cortex platform and provide a brief demo on each of the solutions. Detect advanced attacks with analytics: Uncover threats with AI, behavioural analytics, custom detection rules and much more.

Prisma Cloud: Securing your journey to the cloud.

Date – 29 April 2020 | Register here

Secure your journey to the cloud by providing the most comprehensive cloud security in the industry, protecting users, applications and data. Join the Palo Alto Networks team as they take you through the Prisma Cloud that delivers complete security across the development lifecycle on any cloud, enabling you to develop cloud-native applications with confidence.

Announcements will be posted to the Obscure Technologies LinkedIn page so that interested parties and attendees have first notice of upcoming events.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organisations operate. Palo Alto Networks help address the world’s greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organisations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. For more information visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies is a firm of experts specialising in brokering the best security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies dreams, lives and breathes security – which, for us, is more than selling a point security product. By keeping up to date with dynamic security trends, global developments, local markets and the uppermost benchmarks of service, we are able to sustain and enhance our own expertise. This culminates in end-to-end innovative technology and professional solutions for our partner community. For more information visit www.obscuretech.net.