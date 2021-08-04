Serame Taukobong appointed as Telkom CEO-designate

Serame Taukobong has been appointed as Telkom’s group CEO-designate and will replace Sipho Maseko, who has led the company for the past eight years, in mid-2022.

Taukobong, a telecommunications industry veteran, will become CEO-designate on 1 October.

“Serame is a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the ICT sector in South African and the continent. His appointment of Serame ensures continuity of our value unlock strategy,” said Telkom chairman Sello Moloko in a statement.

Serame will assume the role of group CEO following Maseko’s official exit on 30 June 2022, Telkom said.

“Having worked under Sipho Maseko’s leadership for three years, I know I will be taking over a solid business with a capable and committed team,” Taukobong said in the statement.

“The team and I are conscious of the challenges that lie ahead and are committed to attracting and retaining the best people, winning in the market place and delivering value for shareholders,” he said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media