Showmax cuts mobile streaming plan to R39/month - TechCentral

Showmax, the video streaming platform launched by DStv parent MultiChoice Group, has cut the price of its mobile-only plan to R39/month, from R49 previously.

The video streamer said on Monday that Showmax mobile subscribers across Africa will pay, on average, 20% less (20.4% less in South Africa), giving them the full Showmax catalogue, though only viewable on a mobile device, only on one device concurrently and only in standard-definition quality.

The cut in the price of Showmax mobile comes despite MultiChoice directing additional funding to original programming on the platform. The price cuts in Showmax’s key markets are detailed in the table below:

Already this year, Showmax has launched Tali’s Wedding Diary sequel Tali’s Baby Diary; small-town psychological thriller DAM; Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice (a co-production with France’s Canal+, which is a shareholder in MultiChoice); and Nigerian reality series I Am LAYCON. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media