Simplify the management of your digital printing technology - TechCentral

Are you frustrated by having to wait for a service technician? Do you spend too much time on meter collection and reporting? With Xerox Remote Print Services, managing your Xerox technology is easy. By securely connecting your Xerox enabled devices to our team of service and support experts, you’ll spend less time managing your products and more time focusing on your business.

Xerox Remote Print Services— Xerox expertise at your fingertips

Xerox Remote Print Services connects your enabled digital printing technology to our experienced support team and intelligent, best-in-class tools, helping take the time and effort out of managing your digital presses and multifunction devices.

Automated meter reads simplify the process of collecting meter reads for the tracking and billing of connected Xerox devices. This feature increases productivity by minimising manual meter-read collection and improves accuracy by reporting on actual usage.

Xerox Device Direct polls your digital presses for meter reads and diagnostic information before transmitting the data to customer support personnel and technicians using secure, industry-standard Web protocols.

Using one of two client dashboards, you can easily stay on top of important software updates and information tailored to your operation

Xerox Device Agent (DA) Lite supports up to 2 000 devices at once and provides secure basic monitoring for both Xerox and non-Xerox office products, including device alerts, usage data and other product information.

Automated Supplies Replenishment automatically orders toner and ink supplies for eligible and connected Xerox offerings. This minimises order hassles and saves time. Because the software uses actual usage and toner levels, your inventory is optimised, and you’ll have supplies available when needed.

How does Xerox Remote Print Services work?

Once your connection is established, a discovery agent (for example, Xerox Device Direct or Xerox DA Lite) automatically captures service data such as diagnostics and status information directly from your device. This data is then transmitted to Xerox customer support personnel and technicians. At the same time, client dashboards display critical information, enabling you to easily access and manage the information.

The diagram below shows the flow of communication from your environment to Xerox:

