Sipho Maseko sells Telkom shares worth R6.3-million - TechCentral

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has offloaded R6.3-million worth of the shares he holds in the JSE-listed telecommunications group, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.

Maseko, Telkom said in a statement issued via the JSE’s stock exchange news services, sold the shares on 12 and 13 November, just days after the company exited a closed period following the publication of interim results for the six months ended September 2020.

On 12 November, Maseko sold R2.9-million worth of shares at an average price of R32.62/share. The next day, he offloaded R3.4-million worth at an average of R32.73/share.

Telkom did not say why Maseko sold the shares. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media