Get a new smartphone app for your business in 2021 - TechCentral

Get a new smartphone app for your business in 2021

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier Android and iOS app developer. The company makes it easy for businesses to build their own smartphone apps.

Mobile apps are essential for businesses to be competitive in our increasingly digital world, especially with more people now working remotely.

Smartphone apps improve communication with clients, create customer loyalty and give a company a competitive edge.

It is also crucial for a business to have their smartphone app on the home screen of their clients’ smartphones – as this is the best marketing real estate you can get.

Many businesses have also launched their own internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

Codehesion has helped many South African businesses to build great mobile apps and successfully list these apps on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

With a long list of Android and iOS app projects under its belt, Codehesion offers companies a streamlined process to get their own app in weeks.

Free and easy consultation

To make it easy for companies to see how Codehesion can get a new app, it offers a free consultation process.

Its experienced app developers also help companies with the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, and listing it on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers encourages companies who are looking to build an Android or iOS app to contact them via the company’s website.

For a free consultation, contact Codehesion today.

Connect with Codehesion on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.