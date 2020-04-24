Solving mobile connectivity issues boosts work-from-home productivity - TechCentral

In response to the growing need for a reliable, strong mobile network experience, Bolton Technical has introduced the weBoost line of signal boosters to the South African market. The weBoost amplifier, designed for small rooms or spaces and vehicles, is an affordable yet powerful aid for those struggling with dropped and lagging cellular connections, which stabilises signal while providing consistent cellular reception.

The first thing you might think of as “essential” when working from home is a supportive office chair or a top-notch laptop, but if you are lacking proper cellular connectivity for voice or data and are dealing with unreliable signals, you are dead in the water. The weBoost signal booster line has been released just in time to save the day, as many of us migrate to working from home during global lockdowns.

Products in the line cover all network providers — MTN, Cell C, Vodacom and Telkom — and will boost your signal across South Africa’s most popular cellular frequency bands, namely 2G-900, 3G-1 800 and 4G-2 100).

Tips on choosing a cell signal booster for your home

If you require a signal booster to improve your cellular signal, there are a couple of things to consider when purchasing one:

The size of your home (coverage)

An important aspect in choosing a cell signal booster for your home is the size of your space. Do you need to boost the signal across your entire home, just one or two rooms, or only spot coverage? The larger your space, the more powerful your signal booster needs to be.

The type of installation

Some signal boosters require a quick 15- to 30-minute installation that you can do on your own, but multi-room or multi-storey home boosters with larger lines can require more involved installation, best suited for professionals.

Your cell signal strength

Your current outside and indoor cell signal strength will help you decide what type of signal booster you need. You can get an accurate signal strength measurement by using an app such as Network Cell Info Lite (Android) or Open Signal (both iOS and Android).

If you need assistance with choosing the correct signal booster for your situation, our friendly technical support team is on standby at +27-11-749-3085 to assist with any queries.

Best signal booster for your vehicle

The AM100-Pro Vehicle Signal Booster is the first wide-band vehicle signal booster in South Africa, and comes as a plug-and-play kit for your car, boat or caravan. Whether you’re traveling for work or leisure, a strong cellular signal is essential for both productivity and safety reasons.

The AM100-Pro allows users to enjoy seamless cellular reception, fewer dropped calls and faster data upload/download speeds while on the go. Thanks to the weBoost Drive AM100-pro’s powerful amplifying abilities, users will see a huge improvement in their cellular connectivity and speed across all cellular service providers, providing peace of mind wherever the road might take you.

Best easy-install signal booster for your home

The weBoost AH100-PP or weBoost Plug ‘n Play is effortless to install. It’s the perfect solution to boost your signal in desktop office spaces or one- or two-room coverage areas. Our featured “self-install” home kit — a no-drilling, no-fuss option for those that require “spot” coverage in a room or small office. weBoost cellphone boosters work by pulling in weak signal, boosting it, and then rebroadcasting it inside your area in need.

The weBoost plug-and-play kit comes with an outdoor antenna that can be mounted on a pole or attached to your windowsill with a magnetic attachment or velcro and a 2m cable. The indoor desktop antenna has a stylish aesthetic and looks great in any space.

It really doesn’t matter which signal booster solution you opt for, get ready to experience enhanced cell signal at home or on the road with this line from weBoost. All weBoost signal booster systems come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and one-year product warranty.

Need to improve signal for your 3G/LTE router?

South African data deals with Mi-Fi routers (Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom), an Internet connectivity device that works with a sim card using 3G/LTE cellular data, have revolutionised Internet connectivity in South Africa and allows thousands access to high-speed Internet. They are easy to set up, convenient to run, and portable. Yet, in order to ensure proper performance, they need consistent, reliable cellular signal. Your outdoor signal might be strong, but often obstructions such as building materials (windows, bricks, steel, etc) block cellular signal from reaching the router inside your home. At Bolton Technical, we offer a line of affordable Mi-Fi router signal booster kits, with various outdoor antenna and cable lengths options.

These kits work by replacing the small antenna on the back of your current router with a strong antenna that is placed outdoors and runs cellular signals in the form of radio waves through a cable directly into your home, bringing in strong, unobstructed cellular signal from outside. Having a strong cellular signal without any obstacles blocking its path means that your data connection is more consistent and stable — no more lag, fewer lost connections, and more consistent upload and download speeds.

Contact us with your router model number and we can quote you on a custom Mi-Fi Booster Kit for your home. These kits work best in conditions where cellular signal is strong but certain obstructions stop signal from reaching your device. In situations where signal is very poor, we would recommend pairing your Mi-Fi Booster Kit with a weBoost amplifier, for stronger consistent cellular signal. Our friendly technical support team is available to give you advice on the best solution for your situation.

