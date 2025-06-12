How South Africa’s municipalities are finally getting smart

As South Africa contends with rising pressure on its water infrastructure, a quiet but powerful shift is underway in how municipalities measure and manage water usage. Smart water metering, backed by scalable IoT connectivity, is fast becoming a cornerstone of modern utility management.

Smart meters have been around for some time globally, but the South African context – with its sprawling metros, service delivery constraints and infrastructure challenges – requires a uniquely robust, low-cost solution. That’s where Sigfox SA’s low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) enters the frame.

What makes a water meter ‘smart’?

A smart water meter is essentially a digital upgrade of the traditional analogue meter. Instead of requiring manual readings (often prone to delays and estimation errors), smart meters record usage in real-time and transmit data remotely via wireless networks.

The result is near-instant access to accurate usage data for consumers, utilities and municipalities – through web dashboards or mobile apps.

Key benefits include:

Real-time monitoring of water consumption

Early detection of leaks and anomalies

More accurate, dispute-free billing

Reduced operational overhead from manual readings

The infrastructure enabler: Sigfox 0G network

While the meter hardware gets most of the attention, the real enabler of this ecosystem is the network infrastructure. Traditional mobile networks are often too power-hungry and expensive for low-data IoT devices like smart meters.

Sigfox SA operates a dedicated LPWAN covering over 95% of South Africa. With almost 1 500 base stations and over a million connected devices nationally, the Sigfox 0G network offers long-range, low-power connectivity that allows meters to transmit data efficiently and cost-effectively – even in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

This makes it possible to scale deployments without the need for expensive infrastructure or ongoing maintenance.

Navigating scale and complexity

Deploying smart water meters at scale presents both technical and logistical challenges. Interoperability between meter types, legacy systems and municipal platforms remains a key consideration.

Logistics is another major factor – installations must often take place in densely populated or informal areas with limited access. Public buy-in is equally important. Concerns around cost, data privacy and trust in municipal services can slow adoption if not addressed proactively.

Sigfox SA, working alongside meter manufacturers, integrators and government stakeholders, supports phased roll-outs that begin with pilots before expanding to broader municipal adoption.

Eastern Cape roll-out: a case study in scale

One of the most notable examples is the smart metering project in a major Eastern Cape metro (PDF). Implemented in partnership with Vodacom and Macrocomm, the initiative saw the installation of 150 000 smart water meters – one of the largest deployments of its kind in the country.

What’s significant here is not just the scale but the location. While Gauteng and Cape Town often dominate the smart infrastructure conversation, this project underscores that large-scale IoT roll-outs are viable outside South Africa’s main economic centres.

Early data shows improved billing accuracy, faster leak detection and progress in reducing non-revenue water – outcomes that speak to both fiscal sustainability and improved service delivery.

Why smart meters matter more than you think

Smart meters are more than tools for billing: They're catalysts for broader transformation

They’re catalysts for broader transformation Water conservation: Real-time data helps households and municipalities detect waste quickly

Real-time data helps households and municipalities detect waste quickly Urban resilience: Leak detection and early warnings can prevent large-scale damage and disasters

Leak detection and early warnings can prevent large-scale damage and disasters Economic efficiency: Less money wasted on non-revenue water means more budget for service delivery.

Less money wasted on non-revenue water means more budget for service delivery. Job creation: Technicians, data analysts and system integrators all benefit from the growing ecosystem.

And then there are the unexpected upsides – like lower carbon emissions due to fewer field visits or smarter urban planning through consumption pattern data.

The road ahead

Smart metering is not a silver bullet for South Africa’s utility challenges, but it represents a clear step forward. When paired with the right connectivity architecture, it enables municipalities to move from reactive service delivery to data-driven resource management.

As more cities begin to adopt IoT-based infrastructure, platforms like the Sigfox 0G network are proving that you don’t need high data volumes or high costs to make meaningful change happen.

