Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala to step down in 2027

Standard Bank Group said on Thursday that its CEO, Sim Tshabalala, would retire towards the end of 2027 in line with its leadership succession planning.

The announcement comes after the bank reviewed its retirement age for executives and decided to increase the normal age from 60 to 63 years.

“The decision, taken in line with the group’s leadership succession planning, means that both Mr Tshabalala and [chief finance and value management officer) Mr Daehnke will continue under the existing retirement age of 60,” Standard Bank said in a statement.

Tshabalala has served as CEO since 2013, while Daehnke has held his position since 2016. — Colleen Goko, (c) 2025 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: