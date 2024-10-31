TCS | GoSolr CEO Andrew Middleton on the state of rooftop solar in South Africa

South Africa’s rooftop solar installation industry has a bright future and is on track for its second-best year on record, despite the suspension of load shedding in March.

That’s according to Andrew Middleton, co-founder and CEO of GoSolr, one of South Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation companies, who spoke to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show (TCS) earlier this week.

According to Middleton, citing figures from Eskom, 749MW of rooftop solar capacity has been installed in South Africa this year, taking the total to 5.9GW. Some 162MW of new rooftop solar was added in the third quarter, down 267MW from the same three months in 2023, when load shedding was frequently at stage 4 or higher.

The figures are contained in the latest quarterly report published by GoSolr on the state of the industry.

In his interview with TCS, Middleton unpacks:

The impact of the suspension of load shedding on the rooftop solar industry;

What’s driving consumers to consider solar at home today;

The impact of the adoption of electric vehicles on the demand for home solar – and what sort of solar installation consumers who own or are thinking of buying an EV need to consider;

The state of play in the municipalities around feed-in tariff structures – an update on Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and more;

The future role of embedded generation systems in communities – the way forward and the hurdles that might be encountered; and

Why government was wrong to withdraw the tax rebate on solar panels and to impose higher taxes on their importation.

Don’t miss this insightful conversation about the state of South Africa’s rooftop solar industry.

