TCS+ | Kinetic Skunk: fintechs risk cloud bill shock without proper planning

Fintechs choose cloud technologies in the hopes that the efficiency and scalability of cloud computing will give them a competitive advantage. But cloud adoption is no silver bullet. If done incorrectly, a migration to the cloud can cause costs to balloon instead of decreasing them, leading to frustration and even lost revenue.

Kinetic Skunk is an Amazon Web Services-certified partner offering cloud solutions with a specialisation in fintech start-ups. In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Donovan Mulder, CEO at Kinetic Skunk, explains the ins and outs of cloud adoption for fintech companies.

Mulder delves into:

The importance of timing when it comes to cloud adoption and when the best time is to plan for a migration into the cloud.

Common errors fintechs that have already migrated to the cloud make that can cause costs to balloon out of control.

Why developers are often not the right people to handle cloud infrastructure architecting and provisioning (hint: it’s a completely different skill set).

How gaps in cloud infrastructure architecture can lead to security holes.

The cost optimisation tools available in the AWS cloud environment.

How tools such as the AWS well-architected framework help fintech’s comply with regulations such as Popia and Fica.

Advice for South African fintechs before their next cloud bill arrives.

