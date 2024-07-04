TCS+ | Moving to SAP S/4 HANA Cloud? What you need to know

A 2023 report by International Data Corporation (IDC) found that an astonishing 96% of CIOs in South Africa plan to modernise their ERP applications using cloud services. Yet actual implementation has stalled.

To discuss this, and what’s holding South African organisations back from cloud modernisation projects, TechCentral was joined on the TCS+ business technology show by executives from NTT Data (formerly Dimension Data) and SAP: NTT Data Middle East and Africa head of enterprise applications and cloud Brent Flint and SAP Africa head of partner ecosystem (MEA South) Nazia Pillay.

Reasons for slow uptake, Flint and Pillay explained, include a perception that the costs involved are exceptionally high and the dire shortage of the right IT skills to handle these types of projects.

In this episode of TCS+, Pillay and Flint unpack:

The history of the relationship between SAP and NTT Data and how the two companies work together today;

Why there is a pressing need for companies to modernise their ERP systems and move to cloud-based solutions;

The benefits of and costs associated with moving to SAP S4/HANA Cloud – what the software offers that legacy ERP systems can’t, and the benefits organisations can expect when migrating;

How best to deal with the critical IT skills shortage in South Africa, especially around these types of business application modernisation projects;

The risks associated with business application modernisation and how NTT Data and SAP help their clients address those risks upfront and during project implementation;

The role SAP S/4 HANA Cloud can play in modernising enterprise IT infrastructure and help organisations stay competitive;

The best practices companies should be aware of in achieving a successful migration to S4/HANA Cloud; and

What’s coming next from S4/HANA Cloud that companies should get excited about.

If you’re in any way involved in enterprise IT, you don’t want to miss this discussion.

