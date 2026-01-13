Tech execs join SEZ advisory board

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has gazetted the names of the new members of the special economic zones (SEZs) advisory board, with a few drawn from the technology sector.

They will serve on the board for five years, starting on 1 August.

There are 12 designated SEZs across the country, including the Coega SEZ in the Eastern Cape and Tshwane Automotive SEZ in Gauteng. Nine of them are operational.

The zones create designated areas with special incentives, infrastructure and streamlined regulations

The zones create designated areas with special incentives, infrastructure and streamlined regulations to attract investment, boost exports and promote industrial growth by focusing on sectors such manufacturing, mining beneficiation, logistics and technology.

The gazette lists 19 board members, with Amos Fish Mahlalela as the chairman. He is the former deputy minister of tourism, and his experience is mostly political and governance focused.

The board members come from Eskom, the trade, industry & competition department, the Industrial Development Corp, the South African Revenue Service and Transnet. There are also members from business, labour and civil society, which is in line with the SEZ Act. Both the business and Transnet representatives and have been involved in the tech sector.

Mokou, Mamogobo, Kani

Nompumelelo Mokou is the chair of the audit and risk committee at global technology services company iOCO and the former MD of Dimension Data Southern Africa, now known as NTT Data. Another business representative, Paulina Mamogobo, is chief economist at Naamsa (also known as the Automotive Business Council). She is an expert in industrial policy and trade dynamics, with a focus on automotive manufacturing quality and regulatory strategy.

There’s also Yolisa Kani is the chief business development officer at Transnet and the former head of public policy for Uber Southern Africa. According to the Government Gazette, they will serve on the board until 31 July 2030. –© 2026 NewsCentral Media

