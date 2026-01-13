Work begins on what will be Africa’s biggest airport

Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday officially started a US$12.5-billion (R205-billion) construction project for what officials say will be Africa’s biggest airport when completed in 2030 in the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu.

The state-owned airline got the contract to design the four-runway airport in the town located around 45km south-east of Addis Ababa.

“Bishoftu International Airport will be the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on X. The airport will have space to park 270 planes and capacity for 110 million passengers a year.

Lenders from Middle East, Europe, China and the US have shown strong interest to finance the project

That is more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport, which will reach its limits on existing traffic in the next two to three years, Abiy said.

The airline’s infrastructure development and planning director Abraham Tesfaye told reporters it would fund 30% and lenders would finance the rest.

It has already allocated $610-million for earthworks, which are due to be completed in one year, he said at the site, with the main contractors scheduled to start work in August 2026.

The project was initially billed at $10-billion.

Biggest carrier

Other creditors include the African Development Bank, which last August said it would lend $500-million and lead efforts to raise $8.7-billion.

“Lenders from Middle East, Europe, China and the US have shown strong interest to finance the project,” Abraham said.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s biggest carrier. It added six extra routes in 2024/2025, while revenues are also expanding. — Tim Cocks, (c) 2026 Reuters

