Telkom slashes uncapped DSL prices – R499 for 40Mbit/s - TechCentral

Telkom’s retail division has slashed the price of digital subscriber line broadband services for six months as part of a promotion.

The promotion is part of Telkom’s Covid-19 relief efforts to enable access to education, work and entertainment platforms, the company said.

The prices of the Telkom Unlimited Home Lite packages are:

4Mbit/s: R199/month for the first six months, thereafter R329/month;

10Mbit/s: R299/month for the first six months, thereafter R599/month;

20Mbit/s: R399/month for the first six months, thereafter R699/month; and

40Mbit/s: R499/month for the first six months, thereafter R899/month.

“We will also be reducing the price of our existing Unlimited Home bundles that include a voice calling plan as well as mobile data. This product will be offered to new and existing customers who will receive the further benefit of higher speeds, said Steven White, executive for product development and management at Telkom.

“Telkom will be mapping existing customers on capped DSL services to Unlimited Home services to offer them better value, ensuring that loyal customers are not left behind,” he said in a statement. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media