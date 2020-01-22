Teraco adds VMware Cloud to its data centres - TechCentral

Data centre operator Teraco said on Wednesday that it is now offering VMware Cloud services from its facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

VMware, a company majority owned by Dell Technologies, is a major player in the cloud computing and infrastructure virtualisation industry. The VMware Cloud offering will allow South African companies to migrate existing enterprise application workloads to the cloud, Teraco said.

Dave Funnell, senior manager of cloud business at VMware sub-Saharan Africa, said the company now partners with the six major “hyperscalers” (giant cloud providers) and over 4 000 local cloud entities.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo said the deal will allow businesses to “take advantage of private and secure multi-cloud connectivity, and quickly deploy hybrid cloud infrastructures”.

“The premise of Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centre offering is to serve local and global markets at the digital edge and through channels critical to the connected world we live in. VMware, as one of the world’s leading cloud providers, assists us in making our offering richer.”

The deal between the companies will allow service providers to deliver new cloud services for differentiation and potential revenue growth, and create clouds that are developer ready and support modern applications, they said. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media