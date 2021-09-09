Three6five and Snapt address infrastructure security, scale and speed

Three6five and Snapt, which have been partners for three years under the Snapt partner programme, are together poised to address the growing challenges in infrastructure security, scale and speed. With the average cost of a data breach reaching US$3.86-million in 2020, and the total cost of cybercrime estimated to hit $10.5-trillion by 2025, it has never been more important for organisations to protect and de-risk their infrastructure.

“Three6five and Snapt make great partners and we couldn’t be more excited about our continued collaboration,” said three6five chief technology officer Adam White. “Nova, Snapt’s next-generation, cloud-based ADC takes a very different approach to load balancing and security. The centralised control, the automated deployment, scaling and security, and the agnostic approach to the broad array of clouds and platforms our community is using, makes Nova very agile and freeing, which is vital to our customers.”

Snapt’s partnership with three6five is built on a shared vision of enabling agility, real-time response and business success for our customers. With Nova version 2 now available, it is easier than ever for three6five’s community to benefit from real-time security, visibility and control, in even the largest and most complex multi-cloud and multi-platform deployments.

“We are pleased to have three6five as one of our partners,” said Doug Cherry, Co-CEO, Snapt. “Our shared goals and philosophies make us natural partners, and we look forward to working with three6five and their community of customers as they continue to embrace the most advanced technology to tackle the growing challenges of security, resilience, scale and agility.”

Snapt, the pioneering application security, visibility and control company, and three6five today announced the availability of Nova version 2 to three6five’s customers. Nova version 2 is the latest evolution of Snapt’s next-generation cloud-based ADC for modern applications, including load balancer, Web application firewall, GSLB and Web accelerator. Nova is a hyperscale-ready, centralised platform for deploying, controlling and monitoring ADCs at scale. Nova allows users to deploy ADC services from a central controller into any cloud, container or virtual machine.

Overhauled

For Nova version 2, Snapt overhauled the user experience to improve the security capabilities and to provide users with more of the information they need, more quickly and more easily. Users can set up their Web application firewalls centrally to share configuration and stay in sync, or to have unique configurations to account for variations in requirements, geographies and compliance rules. Nova provides detailed information about blocked threats, including the block location and time, user details and threat description. Developers, DevOps and IT professionals can easily integrate Nova into their workflow, to monitor and control their application security and performance – even in large and complex networks.

Three6five and Snapt together enable advanced predictive security, agile scaling, the freedom to operate a multi-cloud and multi-platform environment, and a low barrier to entry, making enterprise-grade performance and resilience open to all.

To learn more and to arrange a consultation, visit www.three6five.com/contact.

About three6five

Three6five is a leading digital business infrastructure operations (DBIO) solutions provider. Founded by engineers in 2006, three6five understands how to apply digital technologies and how to build and manage digital networks that work best for businesses. It helps clients to identify and seize in-the-moment, business-defining outcomes, helping them to create, deploy and support the forward-thinking infrastructure they need to translate digital technology into business success. Three6five is a proud B-BBEE level-2 contributor. For more, visit www.three6five.com.

About Snapt

Snapt provides solutions for application security, visibility and control for edge-to-origin in traditional, hybrid and cloud-native environments. Snapt ensures that business-critical applications, Web services and APIs are always on, always fast and always secure. Snapt is a venture-funded, privately held company based in San Jose, California. For more, visit www.snapt.net.