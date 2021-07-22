Transnet systems reportedly down after ‘cyberattack’

State-owned logistics giant Transnet has fallen victim to a cyberattack, a report claimed on Friday. Details are still sketchy, but it appears the “attack” has affected port operations.

Transnet’s main website, transnet.net, was timing out on Thursday morning when TechCentral attempted to reach it, though it’s not immediately clear whether the two incidents are related.

A report by a publication called SA Trucker cited unnamed sources as saying that the state-owned enterprise’s systems appeared to have had fallen victim to malicious actors.

Truck drivers stuck in Transnet ports dotted around South Africa have reported no movement in all the ports

All Transnet-related websites have been down since at least 7.58am, the publication said.

TechCentral could not immediately reach a Transnet spokesman for comment.

Worst possible time

If Transnet has indeed falling victim to a debilitating cyberattack, it comes at the worst possible moment: Transnet’s Durban port only recently reopened to shipping and other logistics firms after last week’s devastating riots and looting that were concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal’s largest city.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that workers on the ground at the Durban port have been told about a “cyberattack”. Durban is one of Africa’s busiest ports and is a crucial cog in South Africa’s economic infrastructure. “The terminals can’t work, we can’t load or unload anything. This is going to impact the business badly,” Reuters reported an unnamed source at the port as saying. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media