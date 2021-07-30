Transnet to lift force majeure after ‘ransomware’ attack

State logistics firm will lift the force majeure it declared at its container terminals from Monday, after a cyberattack, believed to be a ransomware incident, hampered operations.

The force majeure — a contractual clause invoked when factors outside a company’s control render it unable to meet its commitments to customers — took effect on 22 July at terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

“Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably,” the company said in a statement. — (c) 2021 Reuters

