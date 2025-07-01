Trump: Without US subsidies, Musk would be back in South Africa

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk on Tuesday, accusing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of benefiting excessively from government electric vehicle subsidies.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!,” he added.

Tesla is set to release second-quarter sales later this week that will likely show a further slump in demand

This comes after Musk slammed the US senate’s latest version of Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax bill, warning that the cuts to EV and other clean energy credits would be “incredibly destructive” to the country.

Tesla has benefitted from a popular US$7 500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicles that Trump’s bill will eliminate. The car maker is set to release second-quarter sales later this week that will likely show a further slump in demand.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate,” Trump said. “It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one.” — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

