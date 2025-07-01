South Africa pleads for tariffs delay as Trump deadline looms

South Africa has asked for more time to negotiate a trade deal with US President Donald Trump’s administration before his higher tariff regime goes into effect on 9 July, Pretoria’s trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Trump imposed a 31% tax on US imports from South Africa in April as part of his global “reciprocal” tariffs, before pausing their application for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

South Africa aims to secure a trade deal that would exempt some of its key exports from the tariffs, including cars, car parts, steel and aluminium. It has offered to buy liquefied natural gas from the US in exchange.

African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline

It is also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario, the department of trade, industry & competition said in a statement.

South African officials met with assistant US trade representative for Africa Connie Hamilton in Luanda last week, and learned that the US was developing a template to use for its engagements with African countries, the statement said.

“In view of this development … African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template,” it said.

The US trade representative’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Every avenue’

The US is South Africa’s second-largest bilateral trading partner after China. In addition to car parts and other manufactured goods, South Africa exports agricultural products to the US and stands to lose about 35 000 jobs in the citrus industry if the tariffs take effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa first presented the proposed trade deal during his visit to the White House in May.

“We urge South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and that government will continue to use every avenue to engage the US government to find amicable solutions,” said trade minister Parks Tau. — Nellie Peyton, (c) 2025 Reuters

