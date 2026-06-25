Vodacom bundles Amazon Prime across its post-paid base

Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Amazon to offer full Amazon Prime membership to its post-paid and home connectivity customers, deepening a relationship that until now had been limited to Prime Video.

The move comes in the same week as Amazon’s first local Prime Day event.

The deal extends Prime’s full benefit set – unlimited free same- and next-day delivery in major cities, Prime Video streaming, member discounts, early access to deal events, and Amazon Luna games – to Vodacom’s Red post-paid and fixed customers, the operator said on Wednesday.

Red VIP, home internet and fibre customers get what Vodacom describes as free lifetime access

This builds on a tie-up that began in 2020, when Vodacom became the first local operator to carry Prime Video, followed by Prime Video Mobile Edition in 2022.

Access is tiered. Red Flexi customers receive a free three-month trial and Red Core customers a 12-month trial, after which the membership renews at R59/month. Red VIP, home internet and fibre customers get what Vodacom describes as free lifetime access, subject to availability and continued eligibility. Vodacom confirmed to TechCentral that the free lifetime access applies to Red VIP and fixed-wireless customers for as long as they remain active on the same package, meaning the benefit falls away if a customer changes plans.

‘Lifetime access’

Customers signing up for a home internet, mobile broadband or fibre plan become eligible from August 2026. Prepaid customers can also subscribe and pay using their airtime – a billing route that ties the offer into Vodacom’s wider fintech and partnerships strategy.

The airtime-billing option aside, the headline rate is worth reading closely. At R59/month after the trial period, Vodacom’s price matches what Amazon already charges for a standalone Prime membership bought directly, which also carries a 30-day free trial. The value in the Vodacom deal therefore lies in the extended trial periods and the free lifetime access for top-tier and fibre customers, rather than in any discount on the ongoing subscription.

Rishaad Tayob, director of consumer business at Vodacom South Africa, said in a statement that the partnership positions the operator as a “holistic digital lifestyle provider” going beyond connectivity, and described it as a response to consumers seeking value amid cost-of-living pressure. Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom’s fintech group and group partnerships, said the tie-up extended customer benefits “beyond connectivity and into areas that enrich their everyday lives”.

For Amazon, the deal widens distribution for a membership programme it launched locally only this month, two years after opening its South African store. The bundling also intensifies the contest in the local streaming and content-bundle market, where operators including MTN and Telkom have used entertainment perks to retain subscribers, and where Amazon’s logistics-and-content package now competes for the same household spend as Takealot and the pay-TV incumbents. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media