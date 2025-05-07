Vodafone CFO to step down

Vodafone Group chief financial officer Luka Mucic will step down by early next year to take a role running Germany’s largest landlord, Vonovia.

Mucic, 53, was tapped to replace Vonovia’s longtime CEO, Rolf Buch, Vonovia said in a statement. Vodafone, which controls South Africa’s Vodacom Group, confirmed Mucic’s departure separately and said it has started a search for his successor.

Mucic, who was named Vodafone CFO in 2023, held the same role for nearly a decade at German software group SAP, where he started his professional career. Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle picked Mucic as she embarked on an ambitious turnaround of the company.

Since his appointment, Vodafone sold underperforming assets in Spain and Italy and won regulatory approval to merge with CK Hutchison’s Three in the UK.

When the telecommunications company was hit by a legal change in Germany that cost it significant numbers of customers in its largest market, Mucic said he knocked on doors to win back subscribers.

Vodafone’s shares fell 1.6% at 8.18am in London trading. The stock has gained 5.2% this year. Vonovia, up 2.3% this year, rose 1.4% to €29.98 in Frankfurt. — Arno Schütze and Jillian Deutsch, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

