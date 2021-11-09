Watch | Why smart cities are an imperative in South Africa

TechCentral, CommScope and special guest Kevin Govender – the ERP and CIO programme leader from Deloitte – examined the smart city opportunities for South Africa in this recent webinar (watch it below).

What can be learnt from the successes (and failures) of implementations globally? Where and how will new technology impact life, governance, the economy, health, safety and education?

Building cities that are safe, prosperous, streamlined and resident-centric is not a new concept. Since ancient Rome, rulers have sought to introduce technologies that will increase economic activity (all roads lead to…), productivity (aqueducts), health (water drainage systems), safety and efficiency of communication.

Today, available technologies mean imagination and budget are the only constraints to what can be achieved. Here, too, as a developing nation, we have the opportunity to leapfrog expensive or ill-conceived solutions, and realise extraordinary wins, much like we did with our mobile telecommunications networks.

This webinar was a not-to-be-missed event for public sector decision makers, implementation partners, advisors and analysts, who need exposure to the opportunity and the risks of undertaking the ambitious task of transforming South Africa’s urban environments.

“While somewhat daunting to evaluate,” says Riaan Graham, the enterprise sales director at CommScope sub-Saharan Africa, “embracing and investing in smart city infrastructure is no longer theoretical. We no longer have the luxury of ‘one day’ in a country comprising a 68% urban population, many of whom do not have access to basic services. Smart cities, when implemented well, address these and other challenges – and if South Africa wishes to claim her space on the world stage, it’s a journey we need to embark on.”

The webinar focused on:

Case studies that highlighted sectors in which smart cities have thrived;

Cautionary tales;

Economic evaluation, funding and return on investment;

Introductory technologies with big impact – phasing in for maximum gains; and

Advice and next steps.

