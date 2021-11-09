Drive better client outcomes with real-time guidance

CallMiner Alert automatically notifies agents or supervisors based on customer interaction indicators. Customer behaviours are uncovered and used to drive action while a call is in progress to alter the course of an interaction and improve outcomes.

Customers are constantly signalling their intentions and perspectives during their conversations with brands. This provides organisations with opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, expand share of wallet and prevent customers from churning. However, the reality is that much of these opportunities go unrealised. Over 36% of the 150 customer experience (CX) experts in a recent CX Network study revealed they are considering real-time analytics systems so they can better personalise customer experiences.

The insights created by real-time conversation analytics provide a deeper understanding of customers, employees and the overall status of the business. Real-time agent guidance ensures that the value of conversation analytics is fully realised by democratising helpful insights to the relevant stakeholders with practical advice.

Read “The power of real-time conversation analytics and agent guidance” for more information.