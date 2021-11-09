Alt season: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Within the span of just two weeks, we’ve seen ethereum, solana and polkadot break their all-time highs and explore previously uncharted price ranges. If three of the most important altcoins are setting new all-time highs, then history tells us that this could be the start of a 2021 “alt season”.

Alt season, the crypto term for a period where alternative coins outperform bitcoin, presents a far wider range of investment opportunities than a focused bitcoin rally. For many, a winning strategy is simply going all-in on the one blockchain technology that they believe has the most potential. Making that decision requires a substantial amount of research and a deep understanding that extends beyond just bitcoin and ethereum.

If only there was a way to benefit from alt season without having to lock yourself away for weeks to research an expanding list of disruptive blockchain technologies.

Well, the good news is, there is.

It’s called diversification, and in this article we’re going to look at why that’s not just a word that Wall Street bankers use.

What heralds alt season?

First-time crypto investors tend to buy bitcoin because it’s the least volatile and best-known crypto asset. For many, moving money out of bitcoin and into more volatile altcoins is scary. So, it’s important to consider objective, verifiable data when deciding whether an alt season really is playing out.

The graph below shows us the total crypto market cap — or the total value of all crypto assets — excluding bitcoin. In other words, the line shows the value of all altcoins combined over time.

At first glance, it’s clear that this graph is following some sort of repeating pattern. We can see startling similarities between the two highlighted periods, namely, 2014 to 2018 and 2018 to present.

The 2014 to 2018 period shows an accumulation phase (red line), followed by an alt season (2017 price rise). We can see from the above graph that a similar accumulation phase has taken place in the 2018 to 2021 period. What’s more, we are currently in the same stage of the crypto price cycle as we were when the 2017 alt season kicked off.

If the pattern continues to follow the shape laid out in 2014 to 2018, then it could mean that this is only the beginning of yet another alt season.

Why it’s hard to pick a winner

In just four months, solana’s price has shot up 574%, while rival cardano has grown by just 52%. While investors who bought into solana before its epic price rally are no doubt overjoyed by their returns, they would invariably have had to buy in without any real certainty that solana would outperform a close competitor like cardano so resolutely.

Every alt season has seen a small number of altcoins set price growth records, while others see more moderate gains. The fact is, even for seasoned analysts and market researchers, predicting which altcoin is going to outperform all others involves some element of luck.

The table above shows the top 10 crypto assets by market cap from 2015 to present day. The crypto assets highlighted in blue represent the newcomers to the top10 when compared to the previous year. It’s remarkable to see how significantly this list has changed year on year. This table shows a clear demonstration of just how difficult it is to accurately predict which crypto asset will succeed and which will become a fly-by-night coin.

So, how do we pick the winners? We don’t have to.

Diversification is easier than you think

In the world of crypto assets, diversifying simply means investing in several different crypto assets. By doing this, you are spreading your risk across multiple investments with exposure to various sectors rather than putting everything you have into a single crypto asset.

The idea is that by exposing your portfolio to multiple crypto assets, you’ll stand to benefit from uncorrelated returns.

Sure, you won’t realise the same returns as you would have if you went all-in on the highest-performing crypto asset, but on the flip side you won’t risk having all your eggs in one basket. Instead, via diversification, you spread the risk and benefit from a far less volatile ride along the way.

Building a diversified crypto portfolio still requires that investors do their own comprehensive research, decide which crypto assets are best to hold for exposure to certain market sectors, and constantly reweighting their portfolio to keep in line with the fast-paced nature of the crypto market. This is clearly neither a simple task nor a time-efficient task.

Revix, a crypto investment platform based in Cape Town, was founded to solve that very problem. In addition to making it easy and safe to buy individual crypto assets, Revix’s claim to fame is its crypto bundle offerings.

In the same way you would buy into the JSE Top40, Revix bundles allow you to invest in a group of cryptocurrencies seamlessly.

Revix’s empowers users to invest in three different theme-based bundles:

The Top 10 Bundle is like the JSE Top40 or S&P 500 for crypto and provides equally weighted exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies making up more than 75% of the crypto market. This bundle includes all the cryptocurrencies mentioned in this article and has significantly outperformed bitcoin over the last 12 months.

The Smart Contract Bundle provides equally weighted exposure to the top five smart contract-focused cryptocurrencies like ethereum, solana and polkadot that enable developers to build applications on top of their blockchains, similar to how Apple builds apps on top of its iOS operating system.

The Payment Bundle provides equally weighted exposure to the top five payment-focused cryptocurrencies looking to make payments cheaper, faster and more global. These cryptos include the likes of bitcoin, ripple, stellar and litecoin.

Revix’s bundles have outperformed an investment in bitcoin alone over a one-, three- and five-year time period.

What’s more, if a new crypto asset manages to meet the criteria that Revix’s bundles are based on, Revix will automatically re-weight the bundle, keeping your portfolio bang up to date with the fast-moving world of cryptocurrencies.

This graph shows the performance of Revix’s bundles over the last year.

The Smart Contract Bundle (+821%), Top 10 Bundle (+712%) and the Payment Bundle (+333%) have all outperformed bitcoin (+317%) over the past year without the investor having to do any research or rely on any guesswork.

And it gets even better!

Revix bundles are built on a direct indexing model, which means, unlike an ETF, Revix purchases and holds the underlying assets on your behalf. It was also the first crypto platform in South Africa to opt into and pass a third-party audit of these assets, conducted by Mazars.

So, not only do you gain diversified exposure to alt season at the click of a button, but you also get the security that an audited company is looking after your assets.

Revix is backed by JSE listed Sabvest and offers access to all of the individual cryptocurrencies and bundles mentioned in this article.

About Revix

Revix brings simplicity, trust and great customer service when investing in cryptocurrencies. Its easy-to-use online platform allows anyone to securely own the world’s top cryptocurrencies in just a few clicks. Revix guides new clients through the sign-up process to their first deposit and first investment. Once set up, most customers manage their own portfolio but can access support from the Revix team at any time.

Remember, cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose, and before investing, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are opinions, not facts, and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any cryptocurrency.

