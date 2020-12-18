Welcome to the brave new world of 'everything as a service' - TechCentral

Welcome to the brave new world of ‘everything as a service’

The concept of “everything as a service”, or XaaS, is rapidly gaining favour among companies as they look to control IT costs and improve efficiencies in a post-pandemic world.

In this episode of the podcast — the second in a series of two with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Aptronics (catch part one here) — HPE GreenLake country lead Rachel Cooke and Aptronics pre-sales strategic consultant Mark Wayne explain why XaaS is one of the hottest concepts in enterprise IT.

Cooke begins the conversation by talking about the advantages of the “as-a-service” model and why it’s particularly pertinent in tough economic times. Wayne then discusses how it can be used to eliminate waste and inefficiency in organisations.

HPE has announced that it plans to move fully to XaaS by 2022 — Cooke explains the rationale for the move and how the model supports the “new normal”, which includes remote work as a standard.

The discussion then turns to HPE’s GreenLake solution, how GreenLake works and what it can do for companies as they get ready to usher in 2021.

