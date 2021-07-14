Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10 series in South Africa

Xiaomi, the world’s number-three smartphone brand, has announced four innovative devices: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G and Mi Smart Band 6.

Starting at R4 499, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series continues to raise industry standards by delivering astounding yet accessible smartphones that are packed with boundary-breaking innovation and technology, designed to help you challenge the boundaries and maximise your life experiences. From The 108-megapixel Voyager, the 64MP Adventurer and the 5G-capable Pioneer, the series continues Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to a diverse South African market with diverse needs.

Redmi Note 10 5G: An accessible 5G device for everyone

5G is the name of the game. With this new model, Xiaomi delivers one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country, while refusing to cut any corners. The MediaTek Dimensity 700, with its 7-nanometre manufacturing node, dual 5G Sim system and integrated modem, provides flagship-level power-efficiency. Featuring a captivating and immersive 90Hz 6.5” AdaptiveSync DotDisplay, Redmi Note 10 5G is capable of adjusting to content automatically.

From streaming video at 30Hz* or 60Hz, to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 90Hz, this smartphone guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage. Redmi Note 10 5G sports a solid camera system with 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, empowering you to snap great photos with ease. Its 5 000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging support makes it an ideal companion for daily use.

Redmi Note 10 5G 4GB+128GB comes in two captivating colours: graphite grey and nighttime blue and retails at R4 499.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: 108MP, 120Hz Amoled

Redmi Note 10 Pro ups the ante as one of the highest-resolution cameras for smartphones, making it the midrange king in mobile photography. The phone’s 108MP sensor with 9-in-1 binning technology and dual native ISO combines to capture the finest details, provide a higher dynamic range and offer an array of photo editing possibilities. Thanks to the night mode 2.0 powered by Raw multi-frame algorithm, users can capture stunning visuals even in low-light settings.

Redmi Note 10 Pro offers both pro and tele-macro time-lapse video shooting. Other new additions in Redmi Note include “photo clones”, “video clones”, dual video and long exposure modes for extra fun photo or video sharing on your favourite social media apps.

Following a seamless redesign, including an Arc-side fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch, 120Hz Amoled DotDisplay, the device grants an all-round smooth user experience. Available in two head-turning colours, onyx grey and glacier blue, Redmi Note 10 Pro is as elegant as it is durable, with its Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front protecting from unsightly scuffs and scratches.

At the performance end, Redmi Note 10 Pro truly packs a punch with one of the most powerful 4G processors on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Ideal for gamers and streamers alike, the device’s high performance and low power consumption model, paired with an immersive sound system featuring dual speakers, provides an optimal on-the-go viewing experience. Thanks to the 5 020mAh (typical) battery and advanced 33W fast charging, your time spent powering up will be kept to a minimum.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 6GB+128GB retails at R5 499.

Redmi Note 10S: Reinvent the midrange

Providing an optimal viewing experience, Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 6.43-inch Amoled DotDisplay. As with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device touts a seamless redesign and updates, including an Arc-side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers.

Redmi Note 10S is ready to capture all life’s moments with its quad camera setups, featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. The 64MP Redmi Note 10S main camera marks a tremendous improvement from the previous generation and even smashes some flagships in terms of pixels.

The device is equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, marking an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G95, Redmi Note 10S challenges with faster gaming, improved performance and better graphics, clocking speeds of up to 900MHz.

Redmi Note 10S 6GB+128GB comes in onyx grey and ocean blue and retails at R4 999.

Mi Smart Band 6: one step ahead

As the latest product from the world’s number one wearable band brand, Mi Smart Band 6 empowers users to also stay one step ahead in adopting a more active lifestyle and becoming a better version of themselves.

Built on a long legacy of functional style, the all-new Mi Smart Band 6 is upgraded with a stunning 1.56-inch full-screen Amoled touch display. The unique, running-track-shaped screen offers 326 pixels per inch of crystal-clear resolution and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor, providing users with unprecedented visibility for quick viewing of key stats and daily notifications when on the go or during an intense workout. It also supports customisable band faces with over 60 themes for you to play with and personalise for your everyday style.

Designed with a fitness tracker at its core, Mi Smart Band 6 doubles its fitness mode options to include a total of 30 fun and challenging workout types. Users can now enjoy more indoor training like stretching and HIIT, try out professional sports like gymnastics, or even play with fun activities such as Zumba and street dancing. It also offers auto-detection for six common fitness activities to ensure key stats for sporadic bouts of activity throughout the day are accurately recorded and factored into daily activity metrics.

Mi Smart Band 6 takes your day-to-day health tracking seriously with a host of enhanced health monitoring features. This new edition features SpO2 measurement, accurate heart-rate monitoring, as well as an enhanced sleep-tracking function that monitors naps, and sleep cycles including REM and sleep breathing quality. The product also comes with stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function and female health tracking to provide users with comprehensive health insights into their body and lifestyle.

The perfect workout companion, Mi Smart Band 6 provides 14 days of battery life and a handy magnetic port for quick clip-on and clip-off charging. Certified to five ATM water resistance, Mi Smart Band 6 can be worn when swimming, snorkelling and even showering. The device comes with soft and comfortable straps.

Mi Smart Band 6 comes in black and retails at R799.

Specs at a glance

Availability

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available on the Vodacom website from 15 July 2021. The Redmi Note 10 Series will be available on Vodacom, Takealot and other official Xiaomi retailers from the end of July onwards.

These Note 10 Series devices are bundled with Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 and/or Mi Smart Band 5 for a limited time only through Vodacom.