Xpress launched as South Africa’s first EV-only courier company

Freight management specialist Special Envoy has launched a courier service that uses electric vehicles to fulfil its deliveries exclusively.

Called Xpress, the EV delivery service operates using a fleet of BYD Dolphins to make overnight deliveries in Gauteng and surrounding areas.

“The company is unique in that we run a fleet of pure EVs,” said Alex Stainland, managing partner at Special Envoy.

“We have been in the logistics industry for over 40 years. Our parent company, Special Envoy, has been delivering freight to the mining industry, primarily in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and I realised that a courier service is well within the scope of what we already offer.”

The Dolphin has a unique appearance, a hi-tech interior and very good range – more than 400km

Each Xpress delivery costs customers R99 and is guaranteed to reach the customer the following day if booked before 10am. Parcel tracking is available via the Xpress website.

Stainland said the idea for Xpress grew out of the need for an on-brand courier service for one of his other businesses, mUther, an online smart home equipment store.

Xpress initiated with its operations with three BYD Dolphin EVs in its fleet, with more to be added. According to Stainland, the vehicles are customised by removing the passenger and rear seats to maximise parcel space.

Special Envoy is negotiating agreements that will see the Xpress service rolled out in Durban, Cape Town and Nelspruit.

“I wanted to portray the right brand image, and an EV conveys that perfectly. The Dolphin has a unique appearance, a hi-tech interior and, importantly, has very good range – more than 400km – on a full charge. We are also considering adding a few BYD Seagulls for intra-city deliveries,” said Stainland. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

