Yoco CEO Katlego Maphai on how the lockdown has hit small businesses hard - TechCentral

Fintech start-up Yoco, which provides point-of-sale solutions to more than 80 000 small and medium businesses in South Africa, is ideally placed to measure the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on this segment of the economy.

Yoco CEO Katlego Maphai joins TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod for a discussion on the company’s anonymised research, which shows a massive spike in retail activity in the days leading up to the lockdown, followed by a collapse in activity in the days that followed.

Prior to the lockdown announcement, Yoco also conducted research among its merchant base. Maphai takes TechCentral through the results.

Watch the discussion

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media