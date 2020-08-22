ZADNA gets a new CEO - TechCentral

Government Internet agency the ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) has appointed Molehe Wesi as its new CEO, replacing Peter Madavhu, who has acted in the role for the past 18 months.

Wesi has a BSc in IT from the University of the Free State and is studying toward a master’s in IT through the University of Pretoria.

Prior to his appointment, Wesi held various roles including as deputy director of IT strategic support and client services at the University of Pretoria. He also held the position of director of IT service delivery at the University of Johannesburg during which time he was named as acting executive director of information and communication systems.

“We are confident that Wesi’s strong industry knowledge and management expertise will reinforce stability within the organisation in order to fulfil ZADNA’s statutory mandate. His capabilities will enable the organisation to enhance business sustainability, drive innovation and stimulate the .za domain name registration growth,” said ZADNA chair Palesa Legoze in a statement.

ZADNA is a not-for-profit company established under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act. Its mandate is to regulate the .za namespace and ensure its efficient use, management and administration. The agency reports into the department of communications & digital technologies. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media