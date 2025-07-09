Price hike for .za domains

The wholesale price of .za domains – including co.za, org.za, net.za and web.za – is being increased, which will lead to increased retail prices for consumers and businesses.

The .za Domain Name Authority, a government regulator, announced on Wednesday that it is adjusting the prices linked to the prevailing consumer inflation rate. The new fees will take effect on 1 October 2025, it said.

“This follows the public consultation process conducted in 2024, and is aligned with the regulator’s multi-year pricing projection strategy.”

From October, the wholesale fee for commercial second-level domains will rise from R61 to R65 per domain name.

“This adjustment reflects the CPI-linked annual increase projected in June 2024,” said .za Domain Name Authority CEO Molehe Wesi in a statement shared with TechCentral.

“This CPI-based approach ensures predictability and transparency for the South African domain industry, enabling registrars, resellers and registrants to plan accordingly,” Wesi said.

“The indicative increase for the 2026/2027 period is 6.15%, which will be confirmed in July 2026, based on the prevailing CPI.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

