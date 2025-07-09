AI gold rush propels Nvidia to record $4-trillion market cap

Nvidia notched a market capitalisation of US$4-trillion on Wednesday, making it the first public company in the world to reach the milestone and solidifying its position as one of Wall Street’s most-favoured stocks.

Shares of the leading chip designer rose as much as 2.4% to US$164, benefiting from the ongoing surge in demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

Nvidia achieved a $1-trillion market value for the first time in June 2023 and the surge continued unabated with its market value more than tripling in about a year, faster than Apple and Microsoft, the only other US firms with a market value of more than $3-trillion.

Microsoft is the second most valuable US company, with a market cap of $3.75-trillion. Its shares were last up 1.3% at $503.

Nvidia has rebounded about 74% from its April lows, when global markets were jolted from US President Donald Trump’s tariff volley.

However, optimism around trade partners reaching deals with the US have lifted stocks of late, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high.

Nvidia holds a 7.3% weight on the S&P 500, the biggest on the index. Other tech behemoths, Apple and Microsoft, account for around 7% and 6%, respectively. — Shashwat Chauhan, (c) 2025 Reuters

