Nvidia CEO says China is catching up fast in AI chip race

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that Chinese AI rivals are filling the void left by the departure of US companies from that market, and their technology is becoming more powerful.

“The Chinese competitors have evolved,” he said on Wednesday in an interview. Huawei Technologies, a Chinese tech company blacklisted by the US government, has become “quite formidable”, he said.

US restrictions on exports to China have effectively locked Nvidia out of the country, the largest market for chips, and as a result the company expects to lose out on US$8-billion in sales this quarter alone. During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Huang spent much of the time arguing that the American government should ease the curbs.

Like everybody else, they are doubling, quadrupling capabilities every year. And the volume is increasing substantially

Rather than keeping AI technology out of Chinese hands — the intended purpose — local companies are just finding alternatives, he said. Tencent Holdings and other major purchasers of his products can’t be blamed for turning to Huawei because they can no longer depend on US suppliers, he said.

“Like everybody else, they are doubling, quadrupling capabilities every year,” Huang said. “And the volume is increasing substantially.”

Huang cautioned that the gap between US products and Chinese alternatives is decreasing. Huawei’s latest AI chip is similar to the performance of Nvidia’s own H200 — a component that was state of the art until its replacement in recent months.

Under new rules, Nvidia isn’t able to even ship its H20 chip to China. That component is a downgraded version of the H200.

Can’t ignore China

It’s not possible to degrade the product’s capabilities further, he said. Nvidia is considering potential alternatives to the H20, but has no current chip planned, Huang said. When it does, the company will have to seek permission from Washington.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of the China market,” Huang said. “This is the home of the world’s largest population of AI researchers.”

Huang said he wants all of the world’s AI researchers and developers to be using American technology. “Irrespective of the near-term revenue success we have had, we can’t ignore the fact that the Chinese market is very important,” he said. — Ian King and Ed Ludlow, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

