Why IT-OT convergence is a gamechanger for cybersecurity

As industries race towards digital transformation, powerful convergence is happening behind the scenes – one that’s quietly reshaping how we think about operational resilience, security and business intelligence.

This is the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT), and it’s no longer a trend reserved for early adopters. It’s critical for industries that want to stay secure, agile and competitive in the age of 4IR.

So, what does IT-OT convergence really mean? Why does it matter? And what risks and responsibilities come with it? Let’s break it down.

As industrial entities embrace the internet of things, artificial intelligence and real-time analytics, the lines are blurring

IT refers to the systems we typically associate with data – e-mail servers, cloud platforms, databases, business applications and anything that transmits or processes digital information. These systems live in hybrid or cloud-based environments and focus on data storage, access and communication.

OT, on the other hand, is about the physical world; think control systems, sensors, machines and devices that gather environmental data or run physical processes. It is found on manufacturing floors, in power grids, in hospital equipment and even in transportation systems.

Historically, these two worlds operated in silos – IT was the domain of CIOs and cybersecurity teams, while OT was managed by engineers and operations teams. However, as industrial entities embrace the internet of things, artificial intelligence and real-time analytics, the lines are blurring – and the pressure to converge these systems is growing fast.

Why it matters

The combination of IT and OT is a powerful one. It promises real-time visibility into industrial systems, predictive maintenance that limits downtime and data-driven decision making that gives everything from supply chain efficiency to energy usage a boost.

When IT systems communicate directly with OT devices, businesses gain a unified view of operations – leading to faster problem solving, fewer breakdowns, smarter automation and better resource planning. This convergence also supports cost reduction through more accurate forecasting, optimised maintenance and the elimination of redundant technologies. And with seamless collaboration, IT and OT teams can now innovate together, breaking down silos that once slowed progress.

Cybersecurity maturity is another major win. OT systems, often built without security in mind, can benefit from established IT protections like centralised monitoring, zero-trust architectures and strong access controls. Concurrently, this integration lays the foundation for Industry 4.0 – where smart factories, autonomous systems and AI-driven insights thrive on seamless IT-OT collaboration.

Who benefits the most?

The industries seeing the biggest benefits from IT-OT convergence include:

Manufacturing: Aligning inventory, supply chain and production data to improve output and reduce waste.

Aligning inventory, supply chain and production data to improve output and reduce waste. Energy and u tilities: Monitoring and managing remote infrastructure in real time for better reliability and fewer service interruptions.

Monitoring and managing remote infrastructure in real time for better reliability and fewer service interruptions. Transportation and logistics: Tracking asset conditions and routes to maximise efficiency and safety.

Tracking asset conditions and routes to maximise efficiency and safety. Healthcare and pharma: Improving device interoperability for better patient outcomes while securing sensitive data.

Improving device interoperability for better patient outcomes while securing sensitive data. Retail: Using in-store sensors and POS systems to fine-tune operations, reduce shrinkage and elevate customer experiences.

The other side of the coin

However, with great integration comes great responsibility. When OT systems – many of which were never designed for internet connectivity – are suddenly networked and exposed, the attack surface explodes. OT environments are finding themselves in attackers’ crosshairs and are falling victim to cyber-physical attacks, ransomware and insider threats.

Common vulnerabilities in IT-OT environments stem from outdated systems, poor segmentation and weak access controls, as many OT systems still run legacy software with known flaws, making them prime targets for exploitation. Without proper network segmentation, malefactors can move laterally from IT to OT systems with ease.

Inadequate identity and privileged access management (IAM/PAM) expose critical infrastructure to unsanctioned users, too. Exacerbating the situation, third-party supply chain integrations often introduce new vulnerabilities that are difficult to monitor. Unlike traditional IT breaches that typically target data, OT attacks can halt production, damage equipment and even put human life at risk.

Best practices for secure IT-OT convergence

If you’re beginning (or continuing) the journey to convergence, here are cybersecurity best practices that can help:

Adopt a zero-trust mindset: Assume no user or device is trustworthy by default – validate continuously, especially across IT-OT boundaries.

Assume no user or device is trustworthy by default – validate continuously, especially across IT-OT boundaries. Implement strong IAM and PAM: To protect against unauthorised access, use role-based access controls, multifactor authentication and session recording.

To protect against unauthorised access, use role-based access controls, multifactor authentication and session recording. Microsegment networks: Isolate OT from IT wherever possible to reduce lateral movement in case of a breach.

Isolate OT from IT wherever possible to reduce lateral movement in case of a breach. Real-time monitoring: Combine IT log analysis with OT telemetry to detect threats early.

Combine IT log analysis with OT telemetry to detect threats early. Conduct r egular risk assessments: Stay ahead of vulnerabilities by assessing and patching systems frequently.

Stay ahead of vulnerabilities by assessing and patching systems frequently. Follow industry standards: Adopt frameworks like NIST 800-53, NIST 800-82 and IEC 62443 to ensure compliance and best-in-class practices.

Adopt frameworks like NIST 800-53, NIST 800-82 and IEC 62443 to ensure compliance and best-in-class practices. Establish executive ownership: Appoint a security leader responsible for IT and OT domains. Cybersecurity can’t be siloed.

Much more than an upgrade

The convergence of IT and OT isn’t just a tech upgrade – it’s a transformation of how we operate, secure and grow in our interconnected world. But this new frontier demands a new playbook that combines industrial knowhow with cybersecurity discipline.

The firms that will lead tomorrow’s industrial economy are already building bridges between digital and physical systems – they’re investing in modern security strategies, collaborative cultures and resilient technologies.

Any business planning its convergence strategy should start with this mindset: trust no one, verify everything and secure the connections between data and machines. In a converged world, digital risks become real-world consequences.

How JMR can help

To help businesses achieve this transformation to zero trust, JMR Software has partnered with SSH Communications Security. The companies aim to bring advanced, compliance-driven secure access solutions to South African enterprises navigating the complex challenges of IT-OT convergence.

As a trusted local expert with decades of experience in enterprise software and infrastructure, JMR Software ensures the seamless implementation of solutions tailored to South Africa’s unique regulatory and operational environments.

At the centre of this offering is SSH’s PrivX OT Edition – a lean, agentless access management solution purpose-built for industrial environments. PrivX OT Edition enables secure, role-based access to critical operational systems without the complexity or risk of traditional VPNs or permanent credentials.

By integrating this solution with JMR Software’s local insight and implementation expertise, enterprises can confidently embrace IT-OT convergence while ensuring strong security controls, simplified compliance and uninterrupted operational continuity.

The author, Massimo Nardone, is vice president of OT security at SSH Communications Security

