Regulatory compliance in South Africa: the role of Popia and PAM

Cybersecurity is more critical than ever, especially for businesses operating in highly regulated environments. For South African companies, the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) lays out stringent guidelines on how personal data must be protected.

As data security threats grow in complexity, volume and sophistication, complying with regulations like Popia is not just about avoiding penalties but safeguarding customer trust and ensuring operational continuity.

In addition to Popia, South African businesses are increasingly being asked to comply with international cybersecurity frameworks, such as the EU’s NIS2 Directive, which aims to elevate cybersecurity practices across critical infrastructure, and other sectors.

In this context, Privileged Access Management (PAM) becomes a powerful tool to help organisations meet local and international compliance requirements.

But how exactly do Popia and NIS2 intersect, and how can PAM solutions help businesses stay compliant?

Popia: South Africa’s data protection legislation

Popia came into effect in July 2020, providing South Africa with a comprehensive legal framework for protecting personal data. Popia aligns with global standards such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and mandates that businesses collect, store and process personal information with the utmost care and security.

Among the key principles of Popia are the notions of accountability, data minimisation and the need for businesses to have robust security measures in place to protect personal information from loss, theft or unauthorised access.

For businesses, compliance with Popia requires implementing adequate safeguards against data breaches, including:

Access control: Ensuring that only authorised personnel have access to personal information.

Ensuring that only authorised personnel have access to personal information. Data retention: Storing personal data only for as long as necessary.

Storing personal data only for as long as necessary. Auditability: Tracking and recording all access to sensitive data to ensure compliance with data protection principles.

Failure to comply with Popia can result in hefty fines, legal woes and an immeasurable loss of customer trust. For businesses, particularly those in heavily regulated industries that handle a lot of personal or sensitive information, having a compliant data security infrastructure is key to avoiding these pitfalls.

NIS2 and its alignment with Popia

While Popia is focused on protecting personal data within South Africa, the EU’s NIS2 Directive serves as a broader framework aimed at securing critical infrastructure across the region. NIS2 (Network and Information Systems Directive) builds upon the original NIS Directive and imposes stricter cybersecurity measures for organisations that manage critical infrastructure in sectors such as energy, transport and healthcare.

The key elements of NIS2 include:

Access control: Strengthening the management of access to critical systems.

Strengthening the management of access to critical systems. Incident reporting: Mandating that security incidents be reported within 24 hours.

Mandating that security incidents be reported within 24 hours. Risk management: Requiring organisations to implement continuous risk assessment processes to address evolving cybersecurity threats.

Although NIS2 applies to EU member states, as well as non-EU countries operating within EU, there are significant overlaps with Popia’s requirements, particularly around access controls, incident reporting and risk management. As more South African businesses operate globally or manage data across borders, understanding how these two frameworks intersect is becoming increasingly important.

NIS2’s focus on access control, transparency and risk management aligns directly with Popia’s emphasis on data security and accountability, making it clear that businesses need to adopt best practices for local as well as international compliance.

How PAM supports compliance

One of the most effective ways for businesses to comply with both Popia and NIS2 is by implementing PAM solutions. These tools are designed to control and monitor privileged access to critical systems and sensitive data. Given the overlap between Popia’s requirements for data protection and NIS2’s access control mandates, PAM solutions play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance.

Here’s how PAM helps South African businesses stay compliant with both Popia and NIS2:

Enhanced access control: Popia and NIS2 require firms to limit access to sensitive information and critical systems. PAM solutions provide granular control over who has access to what and when so that only authorised personnel can access sensitive data based on their roles and responsibilities. Features like just-in-time (JIT) access ensure that users are granted temporary access only for specific tasks, limiting the risk of unauthorised access and data breaches.

Popia and NIS2 require firms to limit access to sensitive information and critical systems. PAM solutions provide granular control over who has access to what and when so that only authorised personnel can access sensitive data based on their roles and responsibilities. Features like just-in-time (JIT) access ensure that users are granted temporary access only for specific tasks, limiting the risk of unauthorised access and data breaches. Auditability and transparency: Compliance is not solely about implementing security measures but about demonstrating them, too. PAM solutions provide complete audit trails of all privileged access activities, arming local entities with the evidence needed to prove that they are compliant with Popia, which requires organisations to track and record access to personal data. Similarly, NIS2 calls for transparency in critical infrastructure operations.

Compliance is not solely about implementing security measures but about demonstrating them, too. PAM solutions provide complete audit trails of all privileged access activities, arming local entities with the evidence needed to prove that they are compliant with Popia, which requires organisations to track and record access to personal data. Similarly, NIS2 calls for transparency in critical infrastructure operations. Reduced attack surface: Malefactors often target privileged accounts as they give them the keys to the kingdom – access to critical systems and proprietary PAM solutions shrink the attack surface by eliminating the need for permanent, hardcoded credentials and providing temporary access based on least privilege principles.

Malefactors often target privileged accounts as they give them the keys to the kingdom – access to critical systems and proprietary PAM solutions shrink the attack surface by eliminating the need for permanent, hardcoded credentials and providing temporary access based on least privilege principles. Risk management and incident response: Both Popia and NIS2 mandate that companies have robust risk management processes in place. PAM solutions provide real-time monitoring of privileged access, helping businesses to pinpoint anomalous activity quickly. In the event of a security incident, these tools see that businesses can quickly respond by revoking access to limit damage.

Both Popia and NIS2 mandate that companies have robust risk management processes in place. PAM solutions provide real-time monitoring of privileged access, helping businesses to pinpoint anomalous activity quickly. In the event of a security incident, these tools see that businesses can quickly respond by revoking access to limit damage. Seamless integration and cost-effectiveness: For South African firms, many of which operate in hybrid or multi-cloud environments, PAM solutions must integrate seamlessly with their current IT systems. Modern PAM tools, such as PrivX, bring an agentless, cloud-native architecture that simplifies deployment and cuts the overheads associated with traditional PAM solutions. This makes compliance achievable even for midmarket businesses with limited resources.

Compliance with regulations like Popia and NIS2 is non-negotiable for all South African entities and those that handle sensitive data or operate critical infrastructure. To avoid falling foul of regulatory watchdogs, implementing robust security measures is essential.

PAM offers a comprehensive solution to help firms manage and monitor access to their critical systems, as well as maintain compliance with both local and international standards.

Secure, compliant and effective

JMR Software plays a vital role in ensuring South African businesses successfully implement SSH’s PAM solutions to meet compliance requirements under Popia and NIS2. With over 38 years of experience partnering with leading international software providers, JMR Software expertly bridges the gap between global solutions and local business needs.

Its deep understanding of South Africa’s regulatory landscape ensures that PAM deployments are tailored for optimal compliance and ongoing support. By working with JMR Software, businesses gain access to world-class technology and benefit from a trusted local partner committed to delivering secure, compliant and effective access management solutions.

For more information, please contact [email protected].