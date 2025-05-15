Zero trust: why the future of security starts with a fundamental shift in thinking

Behind the glossy pitch decks and slick product demos that claim to “solve” cybersecurity lies a tougher truth: most entities are still early in their journey towards truly modern, resilient and adaptive security.

While everyone is talking about “zero trust”, not all business leaders know what it really means – or how to achieve it. Some companies are ahead of the curve, particularly those in financial services or healthcare, where protecting sensitive data and maintaining regulatory compliance are non-negotiables. Others prioritise operational infrastructure, or time to market, and see cybersecurity as a necessary afterthought rather than a driving force.

And yet, in every high-level conversation we have with CISOs, architects and business leaders, the same theme comes up again and again: zero trust.

But let’s pause for a moment. Is zero trust a security model? A road map? A philosophy? The answer is “yes” to all the above. It’s a mindset, a framework and a set of evolving best practices all rolled into one. And most importantly, it’s a response to a world where the traditional network perimeter has all but vanished.

The digital transformation dilemma

Today’s firms are undergoing sweeping digital transformation. But contrary to what buzzwords might suggest, transformation isn’t just about flashy tech adoption. It’s about agility, scalability, automation and, above all, security.

To survive and thrive in this digital-first economy, organisations must prioritise the following:

Agility to adapt to rapidly shifting customer demands;

to adapt to rapidly shifting customer demands; Resilience to bounce back from disruptions;

to bounce back from disruptions; Automation to streamline operations and reduce human error;

to streamline operations and reduce human error; Security to protect critical assets and infrastructure; and

to protect critical assets and infrastructure; and Flexibility to support hybrid work and multi-cloud environments.

But herein lies the rub: while many are quick to modernise with AI, cloud-native tools and agile DevOps practices, security often lags behind. Legacy systems, siloed access controls and implicit trust models still rule the roost in many environments. That’s where zero trust comes in.

Zero trust – more than a buzzword

At its heart, zero trust is based on a simple principle: never trust, always verify. No user or device, whether inside or outside the network, is trusted by default. Every access request must be continuously verified, every identity authenticated and every permission tightly scoped to the minimum necessary level. It’s about enforcing least-privilege access, minimising attack surfaces and preventing lateral movement within the environment.

However, while the theory is well accepted, getting it right is another story.

Most organisations acknowledge the importance of zero trust, especially in light of distributed workforces, supply-chain vulnerabilities and increasingly sophisticated insider threats. Counterintuitively, few have moved beyond piecemeal adoption.

So, where do we stand?

For many entities, zero trust starts – and often stalls – with identity and access management (IAM). However, while multifactor authentication, privileged access management (PAM) and enforcing least privilege are usually the first steps, more advanced practices like “zero standing privileges (ZSP) and “just-in-time (JIT) access” are still rare. This is because several barriers persist:

Legacy infrastructure is difficult to retrofit;

IT and OT convergence adds complexity;

Budget and resource constraints slow adoption;

There’s no universal starting point; and

Perhaps most critically, there is fear of disrupting operations.

The result is an uneven terrain. Entities understand the “why” but struggle with the “how”.

The future of zero trust

At SSH, we don’t see zero trust as a final destination; it’s a strategic journey. It’s not about reaching an end state where you can check a box and declare “mission accomplished”; it’s about continuously adapting your approach as your environment (and the threat landscape) evolves.

Our vision for the future of zero trust hinges on a few key pillars:

Identity-first access that verifies every human, machine or process before granting entry;

Encrypted communication to ensure data remains secure, even in motion;

No standing privileges so that access is granted only when necessary and never by default; and

Real-time decision making powered by AI to evaluate context, behaviour and risk before allowing access.

In this model, credentials aren’t persistent – they’re ephemeral. Access is time-bound, tightly scoped and auditable. Whether it’s a third-party vendor or an internal engineer, users only get what they need when they need it, and never more.

A new kind of trust

Ultimately, zero trust isn’t just a security initiative, it’s a cultural shift that challenges how we’ve traditionally thought about networks, users and control. In a world where trust must be earned continuously, not assumed, we need systems that are flexible, automated and smart enough to keep up.

This is why we’re so focused on simplifying zero trust. Because if it’s not easy to adopt, it won’t be adopted. Secure remote access, seamless identity verification, and passwordless and keyless workflows, these are the elements that build real security without slowing people down.

In that sense, zero trust becomes not just a guardrail but an enabler. It allows firms to scale safely, move fast and innovate with confidence.

Don’t wait for a wake-up call

Too many organisations wait for a breach to rethink their security strategy. But the truth is, zero trust isn’t a response to failure – it’s a commitment to doing things right from the start.

In this journey, the best time to begin is now. Whether it’s implementing JIT access, moving to a passwordless model or simply eliminating unnecessary standing privileges, every step you take strengthens your security posture.

The author, Massimo Nardone, is vice president of OT security at SSH Communications Security

