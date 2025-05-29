Insurance leaders unite: don’t miss Africa’s definitive transformation summit

Modern insurance customers expect more: faster service, easier processes and products that fit their specific needs. However, this shift is placing pressure on insurers in South Africa and across the continent to rethink how they connect with policyholders. Yet for many, knowing what needs to change is only half the challenge; the real complexity lies in how to make it happen across outdated systems and entrenched processes.

This will be one of the key conversations at Insurance Transformation Africa 2025, taking place on 19 June 2025 at the Radisson Blu, Sandton. A dedicated session will explore how insurers can use data and personalisation to improve the customer experience. Senior executives from Old Mutual, Discovery and other major players will share how they’re tackling this challenge not just with theory, but through live examples of what’s working and what’s not.

Personalisation is more than a customer perk

Insurance has historically relied on broad categories and standardised processes. But modern consumers want cover that fits their lifestyle, clear communication in their preferred language and the ability to manage policies on their terms.

Getting there is not straightforward. Many insurers still rely on legacy systems that weren’t built for real-time data, let alone personalisation. Others struggle with a lack of in-house skills or find it difficult to justify the cost of overhauling core platforms when budgets are tight.

Speakers like Michelle Acton (chief customer officer: corporate, Old Mutual Limited) and Antonia Oakes (executive: customer experience and complaints management, Old Mutual Insure) will explore what it takes to make this shift, including the systems, skills and cultural changes needed to support it.

Delegates will learn:

How customer behaviour is informing product development

The impact of mobile-first engagement in Africa

What it takes to move from generalised to individualised service

Quicker, more reliable decisions, from underwriting to claims

The summit will also include case discussions on how insurers are improving turnaround times and reducing errors in underwriting and claims processes. Alberto Gutierrez from Old Mutual iWYZE will discuss how his team is using technology to assist with risk analysis and decision making – while still ensuring human oversight and accountability.

For many insurers, automating even part of these processes is a major leap. Long approval chains, inconsistent data and outdated tools can make change feel slow and complex. The session will shed light on how to start small and scale sensibly, focusing on specific pain points rather than trying to transform everything at once.

Connecting the dots across your business

Another recurring challenge is that data is often fragmented across business units. Underwriting, claims, customer service and product teams all work in silos. Leaders like Darryl Grater (chief growth officer, Discovery Insure and Vitality Drive International) and Sibusiso Mbingo (CIO, glu Mutual) will share at the summit how their organisations are addressing this head-on by building more connected systems and breaking down internal barriers.

Whether it’s linking claims and underwriting, or combining CRM data with product usage, the goal is to get a more complete picture of the customer and to act on that insight in real time. But doing so requires more than just good intentions: it takes buy-in across the organisation, from IT to frontline teams.

Getting privacy and compliance right

At the same time, data use must be responsible. With Popia and other regulations evolving, customers are rightly cautious about how their information is collected, stored and shared. This is especially important when trying to build personalised experiences, where the line between helpful and invasive can be thin.

Insurance Transformation Africa 2025 will include sessions that focus on earning trust while staying compliant. From secure data handling to opt-in personalisation, speakers will share practical steps insurers can take to strengthen governance while still innovating.

What to expect on the day

You’ll hear from professionals who are navigating these complexities in their own businesses, including:

Terashni Pillay, CEO, Swiss RE Corporate Solutions

Willem Smith, chief commercial officer, Hollard Life Solutions

Senele Mbatha, chief risk officer, Discovery Limited

Tavona Biza, group CEO, Old Mutual Malawi

Each session is grounded in real-world experience, offering clear takeaways for insurers dealing with competing priorities, technical debt and rising customer expectations.

