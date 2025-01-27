5 reasons why owning multiple domain names is great for business

Back in the day, owning one primary domain name for your business website was all there was to it. These days, online trends and new and exciting Top Level Domains (TLDs) like .tech and .online are making a multi-domain name strategy more appealing to companies. Plus, it can also give your brand an edge online.

Here’s why registering more than one domain name can be advantageous for your South African small to medium-sized enterprise (SME):

1. It can help protect your brand

Gaining consumer trust takes time, but it can be lost just as easily. That’s why protecting a positive brand image is important.

Registering multiple domain names can help to safeguard your brand against cybersquatting and imitators. By owning variations or misspellings of your primary domain, you can reduce the risk of your consumers falling victim to cybercrime.

2. It can assist with your SEO ranking

Websites need traffic and one of the ways to do it is through using search engine optimisation (SEO) tactics, from on-site to off-site.

A multi-domain strategy, if approached strategically and sensibly, could help to boost SEO. You could use specific domains to target unique keywords and/or audiences, which could help improve the chances of ranking higher in certain search results.

Alternatively, redirect those domains to your main website. Doing this can allow you to capture traffic from a variety of search terms, geographic locations or industry-related keywords.

3. It can be used to personalise your approach in different markets and locations

Do you have more than one market segment or location that you specialise in? Consider targeting each of them directly.

Different domains can help you tailor your messaging, allowing you to create a more personal experience for your customers.

For international businesses, domains that are specific to certain countries or regions can make your brand more trustworthy and accessible.

4. It can be implemented in creative marketing campaigns

The list of new and interesting TLDs is growing. These days you can register .events, .fans, .help, .sale, .support, etc – any of which could be applied for a temporary or long-term marketing campaign.

A separate domain name could be a great tool to:

Run a competition or giveaway;

Promote a regional conference, webinar or in-person event;

Drive urgency for a limited-time deal or seasonal offer; or

Conduct a customer-choice poll or engagement initiative.

5. It can be utilised to boost your reputation

Lastly, managing a multi-domain name strategy can help boost your business’s credibility and professionalism online. When customers see that your brand has secured relevant domains, irrespective of their purpose, it could showcase your business’s digital readiness, which may in turn signal trust.

In the year ahead, consider investing in strategic domain names for your business; anything from three to 10 could suffice. Doing this could unlock new opportunities for growth and creativity in the coming years.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa.

