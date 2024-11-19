7 reasons to use Domains.co.za’s Site Builder in 2024 – and beyond

These days, thanks to advancements in generative artificial intelligence and the popularity of WordPress, one might wonder if there is still a place for website builders? The answer is: yes!

A website builder makes it easier for any small business owner to set up a professional and user-friendly website quickly, with minimal effort and money.

Here are the top seven reasons to choose Domains.co.za’s Site Builder add-on for your small business website:

It is budget-friendly: Hiring a developer or designer for a custom website can be costly. For small businesses or start-ups, these expenses may not be feasible. Domains.co.za’s Site Builder is available as an add-on to any one of the cPanel Web Hosting packages for only R49/month. This budget-friendly, all-in-one solution provides templates, drag-and-drop design tools, and plug-ins, making it possible to launch a site without all the upfront costs and potential risks. It is simple and quick to set up: Time is of the essence, especially when you’re eager to establish your brand on the internet. With Site Builder, you can choose from 200-plus predesigned templates that can be customised with minimal effort. You simply pick a template, add your content, and your website can be live in a matter of hours. For driven small business owners, this fast setup is ideal, allowing you to share your idea with the world as soon as you are ready. You don’t need to be a tech expert: Site Builder’s user-friendly drag and drop interfaces eliminate the need for coding and other technical skills. Editing elements like text, images, buttons and forms is as simple as clicking, dragging and dropping. Plus, if you’re new to website creation, Domains.co.za offers video tutorials and a comprehensive Knowledgebase support centre to help you along the way, so you can confidently manage your website. You can choose between more than 200 professional and mobile-friendly templates: A well-designed, mobile-responsive website is essential in 2024 as more people browse on mobile devices. Site Builder offers customers hundreds of beautiful, professionally designed templates that automatically adjust to any screen size. This allows your website to display perfectly on any device and provide a consistent and appealing user experience across multiple devices. You can update your content effortlessly when you want: One of the biggest benefits of Site Builder is the ease of updating your website whenever you need. If you’re running a promotion, launching a new product or updating business hours, you can make these changes effortlessly. No need to call in the pros. You can do it yourself and ensure that your content remains current at all times. Your website is powered by the best in web hosting: Backed by one of Domains.co.za’s incredibly fast and powerful cPanel Web Hosting packages, your site will load quickly and boast superior security features and appealing layouts. You’ll be ready to impress visitors on desktop and mobile alike. You get access to essential plug-ins like e-commerce: If you’re looking to expand your website with e-commerce capabilities, Domains.co.za’s website builder offers a range of plug-ins to help you do just that. From online store and payment integrations to inventory management and customer engagement tools, you can quickly set up an online shop and manage everything with ease.

Whether you’re a start-up, a creative professional, a blogger or a small business owner, a website builder offers an efficient way to create and manage a site in 2024 and beyond. With its budget-friendly pricing, simple setup and mobile-friendly designs, Site Builder is the ideal way to get your brand online without unnecessary hassle or an excessive price tag.

Added to this, Domains.co.za’s cPanel Web Hosting ensures that your website benefits from fast, reliable and secure hosting and web support. This means you can focus on your business without worrying about the technical complexities of running a website.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa. As an Icann-accredited registrar, the company offers the best in web hosting solutions, including incredibly fast, secure and reliable cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting and the recently launched Managed cPanel VM Hosting. Try the new AI Domain Name Generator, and value-added services like SSL, antivirus and Site Builder. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts to the benefit of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

