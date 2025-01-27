AnyDesk 9 from AvertITD: the future of remote access

Effective and seamless remote access solutions are more crucial than ever. Whether it’s for IT professionals, customer service teams or remote workers, the ability to manage systems from any location has become a fundamental requirement.

Leading the charge in remote access technology is AnyDesk, which has just released its highly anticipated version 9 update. Packed with new features and enhanced capabilities, this update is set to redefine how businesses and individuals interact with remote systems.

What’s new in AnyDesk Version 9?

AnyDesk Version 9 introduces key updates for smoother, faster and more flexible remote access:

Faster remote support : The new session request system and invitation links streamline connections, while the session queue feature helps manage multiple requests, boosting support efficiency. Stat: 200 million sessions per month globally, aiming to reduce session setup time for quicker issue resolution.

The new session request system and invitation links streamline connections, while the session queue feature helps manage multiple requests, boosting support efficiency. Stat: 200 million sessions per month globally, aiming to reduce session setup time for quicker issue resolution. Full mobile compatibility : Access and control desktops from smartphones or tablets, on any OS, ensuring remote access anywhere, anytime. Stat: Over 60% of users engage via mobile, making this a gamechanger for businesses on the go.

Access and control desktops from smartphones or tablets, on any OS, ensuring remote access anywhere, anytime. Stat: Over 60% of users engage via mobile, making this a gamechanger for businesses on the go. Customisation and flexibility : Version 9 offers both cloud and on-premises solutions, allowing businesses to tailor AnyDesk to their needs. Stat: 78% of companies prefer hybrid solutions for remote access.

Version 9 offers both cloud and on-premises solutions, allowing businesses to tailor AnyDesk to their needs. Stat: 78% of companies prefer hybrid solutions for remote access. Top-tier security: With TLS banking-standard encryption and customisable security settings, AnyDesk ensures safe, secure connections. Stat: Trusted by more than 200 000 companies, with 256-bit TLS encryption to safeguard sensitive data.

AvertITD: a trusted partner in Africa and the Middle East

AvertITD, a leading distributor of AnyDesk in Africa and the Middle East, is excited to offer this powerful software to businesses across the region. With a network of partners spanning these regions, AvertITD is dedicated to providing top-tier IT solutions, including AnyDesk’s remote desktop software, which is now trusted by more than 200 000 companies globally.

AvertITD serves more than 2 500 partners across Africa and the Middle East, further solidifying its reach in providing remote access solutions to businesses in these regions.

Why Choose AnyDesk Version 9?

Cloud or on-premises flexibility: Businesses can choose the setup that best suits their needs. Whether they prefer the simplicity and scalability of AnyDesk’s cloud-based solution or the control and independence of hosting the software on their own servers, AnyDesk’s flexibility ensures a solution for every business model. Stat: 85% of businesses worldwide report a preference for cloud-based remote access solutions for scalability and ease of management.

Businesses can choose the setup that best suits their needs. Whether they prefer the simplicity and scalability of AnyDesk’s cloud-based solution or the control and independence of hosting the software on their own servers, AnyDesk’s flexibility ensures a solution for every business model. Stat: 85% of businesses worldwide report a preference for cloud-based remote access solutions for scalability and ease of management. Comprehensive support: With AnyDesk Version 9, businesses can provide faster and more reliable remote support. Its intuitive interface and powerful features make it easy to manage and solve customer queries efficiently, improving overall customer satisfaction. Stat: Ninety percent of IT support teams report increased efficiency and response times after adopting AnyDesk Version 9.

With AnyDesk Version 9, businesses can provide faster and more reliable remote support. Its intuitive interface and powerful features make it easy to manage and solve customer queries efficiently, improving overall customer satisfaction. Stat: Ninety percent of IT support teams report increased efficiency and response times after adopting AnyDesk Version 9. Cross-platform compatibility: AnyDesk supports a wide range of devices and operating systems, meaning businesses and remote workers can connect from virtually any platform, ensuring uninterrupted productivity. Stat: AnyDesk is compatible with more than 10 major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility across diverse work environments.

What is a namespace?

A namespace is your custom AnyDesk domain that improves device identification and security by allowing connections only from registered devices. The default namespace is @ad, but you can create a personalised domain (for example, YourName@CompanyName).

Benefits of a custom namespace:

Enhanced security: Block unauthorised access

Block unauthorised access Easy management: Control access through whitelisting

Control access through whitelisting Brand identity: Build trust with a professional domain

Build trust with a professional domain Simple setup: Create and add your namespace for extra security

Take advantage of the 50% off this February 2025 to secure your remote access!

Introducing new communication channels from AvertITD

AvertITD has launched new communication channels via WhatsApp and its updated website to provide quicker, more convenient support and product information.

Contact AvertITD via WhatsApp: The new WhatsApp support channel offers instant communication for partners and customers. You can easily ask questions, get immediate help, inquire about AnyDesk licences or discuss business requirements. This channel ensures rapid responses across Africa and the Middle East, eliminating the need for long e-mails or callback appointments.

The new WhatsApp support channel offers instant communication for partners and customers. You can easily ask questions, get immediate help, inquire about AnyDesk licences or discuss business requirements. This channel ensures rapid responses across Africa and the Middle East, eliminating the need for long e-mails or callback appointments. Real-time support via live chat on the website: In addition to WhatsApp, AvertITD has added a live chat feature on its website. This allows direct access to knowledgeable representatives who can answer questions, assist with AnyDesk solutions and offer personalised advice. The chat feature provides fast, efficient support without navigating complex menus.

By combining WhatsApp and live chat, AvertITD ensures partners and customers can reach support quickly and easily, with the same expert assistance every time.

Conclusion

AnyDesk Version 9, now available through AvertITD, offers a powerful suite of features that enhances the flexibility, security and efficiency of remote work and IT support. With a strong focus on mobile compatibility, faster support and customisation, AnyDesk is the perfect solution for businesses looking to optimise their remote access capabilities. Ready to experience the future of remote access? Upgrade to AnyDesk Version 9 today and discover why it’s trusted by more than 200 000 companies worldwide.

To learn more or become an AvertITD reseller, contact AvertITD via the company’s new WhatsApp channels or visit its website for more details. The added convenience of WhatsApp and website chat will ensure your queries are handled swiftly and efficiently, ensuring you get the best possible support and service.

About AvertITD

Founded in 2004, AvertITD has built a solid reputation as a trusted distributor of IT and cybersecurity solutions across Africa and the Middle East. Known for its focus on integrity, commitment and customer success, AvertITD continues to support businesses in these regions with cutting-edge technologies that improve operational efficiency, security and overall performance.

To learn more about becoming an AvertITD reseller, or to get in touch with the team, contact the company via its new WhatsApp support channels or visit the AvertITD website.

About AnyDesk

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk has quickly become one of the leading remote desktop software providers globally. With more than 200 million sessions per month and a presence in more than 190 countries, AnyDesk has revolutionised how businesses manage remote access, allowing IT professionals to offer support from anywhere in the world and helping businesses enable remote work seamlessly.

