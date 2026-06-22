A smarter way to buy or renew your Red Hat subscriptions

Securing the right enterprise software at the right time requires a purchasing workflow that supports both your technical and finance teams. To simplify this journey, we have launched the LSD Open Red Hat Subscription Centre.

This digital channel is designed to remove the administrative heavy lifting from your software sourcing process. By providing a streamlined web form, the platform delivers a formal, transaction-ready quotation to your inbox within 60 minutes. Your team can then process the transaction immediately and receive your Red Hat subscriptions digitally.

Leveraging our status as a Red Hat Premier Business Partner, we access exclusive top-tier pricing and pass those direct financial savings straight to your budget.

Unmatched Premier-tier advantages for SMBs and the enterprise

Securing top-tier software pricing has historically been treated as an advantage reserved exclusively for massive enterprise estates. Smaller organisations traditionally relied on general reseller channels that simply did not have the specialised open-source expertise or the volume leverage to negotiate better rates. The LSD Open Red Hat Subscription Centre completely changes this dynamic.

By bringing our Premier-tier pricing model online, we empower any procurement team to accurately forecast and optimise their IT spend. You receive the same highly competitive pricing and frictionless operational speed whether you are scaling up a comprehensive architecture or simply renewing a handful of subscriptions.

A seamless, high-speed procurement process

The entire loop is built for operational velocity. When you visit our Subscription Centre, you select whether you need Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift or the Ansible Automation Platform, along with the exact versions and quantities required. Our team processes your request and delivers a custom quotation via e-mail in under an hour. You can then hand that quotation directly to your procurement team as a valid pro forma invoice, allowing finance to transact via EFT immediately.

Once the payment clears, your subscriptions are digitally routed for activation within 24 hours. We handle all the required transactional paperwork, ensuring your standard accounting procedures are fully satisfied without any friction. Ultimately, you get a quote, pay and receive your active subscriptions in a matter of hours or days, rather than weeks.

More than just a subscription reseller

While the Subscription Centre drastically simplifies how you buy your software, LSD Open remains a deeply technical Red Hat Premier Business Partner. Beyond transactional subscriptions, we offer a robust portfolio of professional platform engineering and managed services to support your scaling infrastructure. Should your team require hands-on technical execution, we provide fully managed OpenShift, fully managed Ansible and dedicated RHEL services as separate, tailored engagements.

We are here to partner with you long after the purchase is complete, ensuring you have the exact level of operational support you need to accelerate your journey into the future.

Please note that this service is currently only available in South Africa. If you require assistance in a different country or region, please contact [email protected].